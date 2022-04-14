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Top Celo Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Celo Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999237
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 182.99B
$ 32.72B
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00083
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
3
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,830.16
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
4
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.494
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
5
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,382.98
+0.11%
-0.00%
-0.30%
$ 119.83M
$ 8.59M
6
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1605
-0.25%
-1.05%
-0.68%
$ 45.81M
$ 382.58K
7
CELO
CELO
CELO
$ 0.05861
-0.05%
-2.34%
-5.87%
$ 35.15M
$ 1.02M
8
BRLA Digital BRLA
BRLA Digital BRLA
BRLA
$ 0.191469
+0.23%
+0.00%
-0.86%
$ 33.25M
$ 122.92K
9
MAI
MAI
MIMATIC
$ 0.971096
+0.06%
-0.00%
-1.62%
$ 11.52M
$ 4.11K
10
USAT
USAT
USAT
$ 0.9998
+0.02%
+0.06%
+0.04%
$ 10.00M
$ 54.97K
11
JumpToken
JumpToken
JMPT
$ 0.520891
+0.18%
+0.01%
+2.88%
$ 7.69M
$ 10.64K
12
VNX Swiss Franc
VNX Swiss Franc
VCHF
$ 1.23
+0.82%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.99M
$ 42.16K
13
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.0003287
+0.23%
-0.01%
-6.75%
$ 4.40M
$ 560.79K
14
Autonolas
Autonolas
OLAS
$ 0.01914
-0.16%
-0.68%
-23.75%
$ 4.25M
$ 3.12M
15
VNX EURO
VNX EURO
VEUR
$ 1.043
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.88M
$ 0.10
16
Ethix
Ethix
ETHIX
$ 0.02670322
+0.02%
-0.08%
-10.07%
$ 1.88M
$ 465.37
17
Mento Euro
Mento Euro
EURM
$ 1.18
0.00%
-0.01%
-2.48%
$ 1.72M
$ 1.67K
18
EURA
EURA
EURA
$ 1.2
0.00%
+0.04%
+4.35%
$ 1.70M
$ 52.58K
19
Brazilian real
Brazilian real
WBRL
$ 0.19432
+0.01%
+0.01%
+0.81%
$ 1.60M
$ 372.55
20
Glo Dollar
Glo Dollar
USDGLO
$ 0.998223
+0.34%
0.00%
+0.77%
$ 1.11M
$ 34.41K
21
Allbridge Zero
Allbridge Zero
ABR0
$ 0.050248
+0.01%
--
-7.16%
$ 1.03M
$ 859.04
22
Moola Celo Dollars
Moola Celo Dollars
MCUSD
$ 1.004
+0.10%
+0.00%
+0.47%
$ 677.82K
$ 991.43
23
Mento British Pound
Mento British Pound
GBPM
$ 1.35
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 388.39K
$ 8.12
24
Mento Brazilian Real
Mento Brazilian Real
BRLM
$ 0.192467
+0.10%
+0.01%
-0.51%
$ 220.74K
$ 1.74K
25
VNX British Pound
VNX British Pound
VGBP
$ 1.34
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.75%
$ 169.19K
$ 5.24
26
Mento Kenyan Shilling
Mento Kenyan Shilling
KESM
$ 0.00776224
+0.05%
+0.00%
+0.33%
$ 165.26K
$ 76.03
27
Regen
Regen
REGEN
$ 0.00099834
+0.27%
-0.01%
-7.32%
$ 148.11K
$ 44.28
28
Wrapped cETH
Wrapped cETH
CETH
$ 1,672.78
-0.23%
+0.00%
-0.26%
$ 109.89K
$ 50.03
29
Colombian Peso
Colombian Peso
WCOP
$ 0.00032893
+1.38%
+0.06%
+3.20%
$ 91.08K
$ 546.89
30
Mento Swiss Franc
Mento Swiss Franc
CHFM
$ 1.22
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 86.23K
$ 707.67
31
Mento Japanese Yen
Mento Japanese Yen
JPYM
$ 0.00625384
+0.01%
0.00%
-1.72%
$ 73.32K
$ 2.00
32
Chilean Peso
Chilean Peso
WCLP
$ 0.00109983
+0.01%
-0.01%
-0.23%
$ 70.33K
$ 1.28K
33
PerkOS
PerkOS
PERKOS
$ 6.7621E-7
0.00%
+1.00%
-12.97%
$ 67.62K
--
34
Mento Nigerian Naira
Mento Nigerian Naira
NGNM
$ 0.00073052
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 56.60K
$ 9.94
35
Mexican Peso
Mexican Peso
WMXN
$ 0.099425
+70.51%
+0.72%
+70.92%
$ 56.52K
$ 187.81
36
Ubeswap
Ubeswap
UBE
$ 0.0003027
-0.22%
+0.00%
-4.96%
$ 50.06K
$ 1.21K
37
Mento South African Rand
Mento South African Rand
ZARM
$ 0.061018
0.00%
--
-0.57%
$ 49.69K
$ 10.29
38
SelfClaw
SelfClaw
SELFCLAW
$ 4.56596E-7
0.00%
-0.20%
-3.26%
$ 45.66K
--
39
Peruvian Sol
Peruvian Sol
WPEN
$ 0.300557
+0.21%
+0.00%
-1.67%
$ 39.96K
$ 81.14
40
Mento Philippine Peso
Mento Philippine Peso
PHPM
$ 0.01624597
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.68%
$ 26.03K
$ 43.03
41
cGHS
cGHS
CGHS
$ 0.09055
+0.08%
0.00%
+3.41%
$ 24.58K
$ 763.27
42
Mento Canadian Dollar
Mento Canadian Dollar
CADM
$ 0.71259
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 24.30K
$ 2.33
43
Mento Colombian Peso
Mento Colombian Peso
COPM
$ 0.00031878
0.00%
--
-0.07%
$ 21.68K
$ 9.93
44
Mento Australian Dollar
Mento Australian Dollar
AUDM
$ 0.710965
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.46%
$ 10.86K
$ 1.93K
45
USD Mapped Token
USD Mapped Token
USDM
$ 0.9903
+0.06%
-0.60%
-0.28%
--
$ 53.97K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Celo Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Celo Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 45 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $271.84B.
What is the best-performing Celo Ecosystem token right now?
Among Celo Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, PERKOS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Celo Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 45 Celo Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Celo Ecosystem tokens include USDT, USDC, WBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Celo Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Celo Ecosystem tokens is approximately $271.84B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Celo Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.