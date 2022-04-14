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Top Celebrity-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Celebrity-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
YZY
YZY
YZY
$ 0.293881
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.22%
$ 87.86M
$ 352.28
2
BULLA
BULLA
BULLA
$ 0.017861
+0.34%
+0.93%
+14.33%
$ 17.95M
$ 5.07M
3
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.006169
+1.11%
-0.26%
+37.41%
$ 6.19M
$ 12.81M
4
Energy
Energy
$NRG
$ 0.00231466
+0.24%
+0.00%
+0.66%
$ 2.27M
$ 15.46K
5
RNT
RNT
RNT
$ 0.00115164
+1.16%
+0.11%
+6.57%
$ 1.13M
$ 12.34K
6
Million
Million
MM
$ 0.976424
0.00%
-0.02%
-1.11%
$ 976.35K
$ 3.08K
7
Mother Iggy
Mother Iggy
MOTHER
$ 0.00074638
+0.62%
+0.04%
-1.28%
$ 719.83K
$ 2.08K
8
Swasticoin
Swasticoin
YZY
$ 0.00051133
+0.82%
-0.03%
-1.43%
$ 511.31K
$ 3.86K
9
N3on
N3on
N3ON
$ 0.00039439
0.00%
0.00%
-0.44%
$ 394.39K
$ 779.12
10
FAFO
FAFO
FAFO
$ 0.00022976
+0.48%
+0.05%
+6.59%
$ 229.62K
$ 1.23K
11
Woman Yelling At Cat
Woman Yelling At Cat
WYAC
$ 0.00019224
+0.95%
-0.01%
-48.30%
$ 190.31K
$ 17.77K
12
HAMI
HAMI
$HAMI
$ 0.00018125
0.00%
--
+1.02%
$ 181.20K
$ 8.22
13
Top G
Top G
TOPG
$ 0.00015373
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.35%
$ 153.73K
$ 51.99
14
Elons Pet Snail
Elons Pet Snail
GARY
$ 0.00184001
+0.39%
--
-13.29%
$ 80.96K
$ 1.58K
15
Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo
JASON
$ 3.427E-5
-0.17%
+8.20%
-1.27%
$ 34.27K
--
16
WAP
WAP
WAP
$ 2.381E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-2.38%
$ 23.80K
--
17
Waka Flocka
Waka Flocka
FLOCKA
$ 1.918E-5
-0.21%
-7.90%
-8.01%
$ 19.18K
--
18
Ronaldinho Coin
Ronaldinho Coin
STAR10
$ 5.171E-5
-0.14%
-0.70%
-0.40%
$ 15.78K
--
19
FIT
FIT
FIT
$ 0.0000482
+0.06%
-0.02%
-0.15%
--
$ 128.38M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Celebrity-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Celebrity-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 19 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $118.93M.
What is the best-performing Celebrity-Themed token right now?
Among Celebrity-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, JASON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 8.20% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Celebrity-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 19 Celebrity-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Celebrity-Themed tokens include YZY, BULLA, KEKIUS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Celebrity-Themed category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Celebrity-Themed tokens is approximately $118.93M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Celebrity-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.