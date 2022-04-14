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Top CeFi Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the CeFi sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
SwissBorg
SwissBorg
BORG
$ 0.139154
-0.24%
-0.00%
-4.23%
$ 136.41M
$ 129.87K
2
Vision
Vision
VSN
$ 0.03543
+0.14%
-2.62%
-2.41%
$ 128.10M
$ 1.58M
3
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0.07513
+0.47%
+0.28%
+1.63%
$ 102.53M
$ 3.06M
4
Peoples Reserve
Peoples Reserve
PRN
$ 0.058753
+0.01%
--
+6.03%
$ 39.88M
$ 375.10
5
Momentum
Momentum
MMT
$ 0.1702
-0.18%
-0.99%
-16.44%
$ 34.76M
$ 397.70K
6
Mt Pelerin Shares
Mt Pelerin Shares
MPS
$ 5.13
0.00%
-0.15%
-14.64%
$ 2.56M
$ 10.00K
7
Celsius Network
Celsius Network
CEL
$ 0.01048661
-1.16%
-0.03%
-5.92%
$ 374.57K
$ 277.13
8
enfineo
enfineo
ENF
$ 0.00456
+0.11%
+3.71%
+8.16%
$ 185.32K
$ 10.09M
9
Changex
Changex
CHANGE
$ 0.00039951
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 80.87K
$ 298.53
10
Pairs
Pairs
PAIRS
$ 6.74E-6
0.00%
-0.20%
+4.66%
$ 53.90K
--
11
GKHAN
GKHAN
GKN
$ 1.737E-5
0.00%
-14.50%
-24.05%
$ 52.10K
--
12
Terrace
Terrace
TRC
$ 9.612E-5
+0.01%
0.00%
-7.65%
$ 25.96K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are CeFi tokens and why are they popular?
CeFi tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 12 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $445.01M.
What is the best-performing CeFi token right now?
Among CeFi tokens tracked on MEXC, ENF has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.71% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many CeFi tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 12 CeFi tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular CeFi tokens include BORG, VSN, REAL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the CeFi category?
The combined market capitalisation of all CeFi tokens is approximately $445.01M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the CeFi sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.