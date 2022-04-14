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Top Cardano Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Cardano Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00082
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
2
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.1769
-0.29%
0.00%
-4.44%
$ 6.34B
$ 12.58M
3
FET
FET
FET
$ 0.1226
-0.25%
-0.65%
-9.57%
$ 275.36M
$ 3.71M
4
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0.036
-0.39%
+0.28%
-1.45%
$ 42.12M
$ 21.63M
5
WorldMobileToken
WorldMobileToken
WMTX
$ 0.03015
-0.10%
+0.30%
+3.45%
$ 25.58M
$ 2.18M
6
SNEK
SNEK
SNEK
$ 0.0003037
-0.13%
-0.98%
-5.82%
$ 22.71M
$ 198.38M
7
rsERG
rsERG
RSERG
$ 0.197946
+0.41%
-0.00%
-8.13%
$ 19.32M
$ 2.06K
8
SingularityNET
SingularityNET
AGIX
$ 0.052592
+0.03%
-0.00%
-9.39%
$ 12.52M
$ 12.24K
9
Iagon
Iagon
IAG
$ 0.02026255
+0.05%
+0.02%
-4.04%
$ 9.70M
$ 15.84K
10
Indigo Protocol iUSD
Indigo Protocol iUSD
IUSD
$ 0.979663
-0.29%
-0.00%
-0.01%
$ 9.33M
$ 6.16K
11
Strike
Strike
STRIKE
$ 0.453403
+0.48%
+0.03%
+18.91%
$ 8.16M
$ 17.22K
12
Anzens USDA
Anzens USDA
USDA
$ 0.996859
-0.27%
-0.00%
+0.04%
$ 6.74M
$ 16.59K
13
Hosky
Hosky
HOSKY
$ 5.847E-9
-0.07%
+1.30%
-6.89%
$ 5.85M
--
14
Minswap
Minswap
MIN
$ 0.002985
+0.81%
+0.44%
-2.40%
$ 5.15M
$ 5.50M
15
Infinity Rising
Infinity Rising
RISE
$ 0.00138858
+0.03%
-0.01%
-7.01%
$ 4.15M
$ 6.82K
16
Djed
Djed
DJED
$ 0.996208
+0.50%
+0.01%
+1.92%
$ 4.00M
$ 10.34K
17
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0.007533
-1.05%
-0.52%
-3.45%
$ 3.71M
$ 7.37M
18
Liqwid Finance
Liqwid Finance
LQ
$ 0.17606
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.28%
$ 3.58M
$ 79.88
19
Star Atlas
Star Atlas
ATLAS
$ 0.000122
-0.81%
+1.67%
0.00%
$ 3.03M
$ 8.56M
20
Surf Lending
Surf Lending
SURF
$ 0.148846
+0.25%
+0.02%
-14.16%
$ 2.98M
$ 5.21K
21
Nuvola Digital
Nuvola Digital
NVL
$ 0.143269
-0.06%
-0.01%
-9.29%
$ 2.43M
$ 1.58K
22
Kinka
Kinka
XNK
$ 4,013.83
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.93M
$ 34.09K
23
Cornucopias
Cornucopias
COPI
$ 0.0017372
0.00%
--
-5.50%
$ 1.79M
$ 7.94
24
Indigo Protocol
Indigo Protocol
INDY
$ 0.084739
-0.29%
+0.04%
-0.53%
$ 1.62M
$ 1.75K
25
Ascend
Ascend
ASCEND
$ 0.086716
-0.10%
+0.10%
+0.15%
$ 1.34M
$ 5.64K
26
Palm Economy
Palm Economy
PALM
$ 0.0001011
+0.29%
+0.00%
-4.08%
$ 1.18M
$ 124.55
27
ChainSwap
ChainSwap
CSWAP
$ 0.001254
-0.40%
+1.05%
-15.61%
$ 1.16M
$ 1.37M
28
NuNet
NuNet
NTX
$ 0.001826
0.00%
+1.62%
-11.47%
$ 914.41K
$ 12.00M
29
CockCardano
CockCardano
COCK
$ 0.00081989
+0.24%
+0.09%
-14.55%
$ 819.89K
$ 2.65K
30
Surge
Surge
SURGE
$ 0.03238155
+0.52%
+0.05%
+25.22%
$ 809.06K
$ 1.90K
31
Xerberus
Xerberus
XER
$ 0.00138291
-0.11%
--
-1.09%
$ 412.23K
$ 553.20
32
TITAN
TITAN
TITAN
$ 0.01462743
+0.55%
--
-10.01%
$ 386.04K
$ 5.19
33
WingRiders
WingRiders
WRT
$ 0.00382194
+2.04%
+0.01%
-1.91%
$ 366.46K
$ 37.66
34
BabySNEK
BabySNEK
BBSNEK
$ 4.6E-6
0.00%
-1.60%
-5.93%
$ 352.74K
--
35
Factor
Factor
FACT
$ 0.2754
0.00%
+17.19%
-6.99%
$ 325.86K
$ 2.96K
36
Revuto
Revuto
REVU
$ 0.0016523
0.00%
+0.00%
+5.88%
$ 300.91K
$ 21.17K
37
Nikepig
Nikepig
NIKEPIG
$ 0.00031995
+0.07%
+0.02%
-3.79%
$ 288.10K
$ 23.66
38
Bodega
Bodega
BODEGA
$ 0.01282178
+0.07%
-0.04%
-10.89%
$ 262.85K
$ 138.25
39
AGENT
AGENT
AGENT
$ 0.00013322
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 133.22K
$ 300.57
40
FREN
FREN
FREN
$ 2.84388E-7
0.00%
-1.50%
-4.26%
$ 119.46K
--
41
NMKR
NMKR
$NMKR
$ 5.49E-5
0.00%
+0.20%
-0.83%
$ 103.56K
--
42
Charles the Chad
Charles the Chad
CHAD
$ 9.085E-5
0.00%
-2.10%
-14.49%
$ 90.85K
--
43
Charli3
Charli3
C3
$ 0.00205422
0.00%
--
-11.64%
$ 73.28K
$ 0.51
44
LOBSTER
LOBSTER
$LOBSTER
$ 7.1205E-11
0.00%
+3.30%
0.00%
$ 71.21K
--
45
VIPER
VIPER
VIPER
$ 9.02352E-7
0.00%
-3.30%
-5.99%
$ 69.23K
--
46
CRAWJU
CRAWJU
CRAWJU
$ 5.803E-5
0.00%
-8.70%
-3.43%
$ 57.68K
--
47
Danzo
Danzo
DANZO
$ 5.32394E-7
+0.23%
-5.40%
-22.68%
$ 36.74K
--
48
Mithrandir Token
Mithrandir Token
MITHR
$ 0.00122561
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 34.04K
$ 2.48
49
OccamFi
OccamFi
OCC
$ 0.00076863
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 24.20K
$ 1.64
50
Cogito Finance
Cogito Finance
CGV
$ 0.00024142
0.00%
--
+2.84%
$ 21.96K
$ 19.41

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Cardano Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Cardano Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 58 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $81.69B.
What is the best-performing Cardano Ecosystem token right now?
Among Cardano Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, FACT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 17.19% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Cardano Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 58 Cardano Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Cardano Ecosystem tokens include USDC, ADA, FET. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Cardano Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Cardano Ecosystem tokens is approximately $81.69B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Cardano Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.