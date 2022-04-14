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Top Camelot Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Camelot Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
WINR Protocol
WINR Protocol
WINR
$ 0.0035157
+0.01%
-0.03%
-16.30%
$ 3.12M
$ 9.82K
2
Penpie
Penpie
PNP
$ 0.159997
0.00%
--
-1.43%
$ 1.60M
$ 80.14
3
Camelot Token
Camelot Token
GRAIL
$ 31.85
0.00%
-0.00%
-4.55%
$ 838.41K
$ 629.41
4
Arbitrove Governance Token
Arbitrove Governance Token
TROVE
$ 0.00140025
+0.16%
0.00%
-0.54%
$ 420.26K
$ 3.40
5
Factor
Factor
FACT
$ 0.2754
0.00%
+17.19%
-6.99%
$ 325.86K
$ 2.96K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Camelot Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
Camelot Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 5 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $6.30M.
What is the best-performing Camelot Launchpad token right now?
Among Camelot Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, FACT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 17.19% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Camelot Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 5 Camelot Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Camelot Launchpad tokens include WINR, PNP, GRAIL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Camelot Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Camelot Launchpad tokens is approximately $6.30M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Camelot Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.