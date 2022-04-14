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Top BTCfi Protocol Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the BTCfi Protocol sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 1,0004
0,00%
+0,02%
+0,05%
$ 1,00B
$ 73,30K
2
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1,353
-0,22%
+1,98%
+0,60%
$ 229,14M
$ 192,44K
3
Bedrock
Bedrock
BR
$ 0,1948
+0,41%
+1,40%
-6,07%
$ 50,97M
$ 299,07K
4
Lorenzo Protocol
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK
$ 0,036
-0,39%
+0,28%
-1,45%
$ 42,12M
$ 21,63M
5
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0,01026
-0,10%
+3,01%
-5,17%
$ 38,08M
$ 6,13M
6
Threshold
Threshold
T
$ 0,003255
-0,34%
-2,82%
-5,06%
$ 36,18M
$ 16,76M
7
Test
Test
TST
$ 0,014604
-0,05%
-4,00%
+0,10%
$ 13,53M
$ 8,42M
8
Hemi
Hemi
HEMI
$ 0,006691
+0,79%
-2,26%
+37,33%
$ 6,52M
$ 77,98M
9
Portal To Bitcoin
Portal To Bitcoin
PTB
$ 0,0008666
+0,97%
+1,39%
+0,10%
$ 6,30M
$ 61,72M
10
RHEA
RHEA
RHEA
$ 0,011317
+0,07%
+2,69%
+2,37%
$ 4,42M
$ 4,79M
11
GVNR
GVNR
GVNR
$ 0,236449
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 3,79M
$ 12,49
12
Solv Protocol
Solv Protocol
SOLV
$ 0,00235
-0,13%
-2,10%
-1,27%
$ 3,46M
$ 25,00M
13
Garden
Garden
SEED
$ 0,107706
0,00%
--
+1,41%
$ 1,40M
$ 1,30
14
$ 0,001736
+0,06%
+0,35%
+0,93%
$ 1,05M
$ 33,51M
15
MEZO
MEZO
MEZO
$ 0,007069
+0,23%
-0,88%
-8,39%
$ 610,01K
$ 7,59M
16
Lnfi Network
Lnfi Network
LN
$ 0,00246811
+0,01%
+0,00%
-55,09%
$ 231,10K
$ 19,65K
17
pSTAKE Finance
pSTAKE Finance
PSTAKE
$ 0,00010833
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 47,63K
$ 15,43
18
Bitlayer
Bitlayer
BTR
$ 0,02968
-0,37%
-1,54%
+2,85%
--
$ 2,38M
19
Lombard
Lombard
BARD
$ 0,1036
-0,67%
-0,86%
-5,82%
--
$ 670,25K
20
Echo
Echo
ECHO
$ 0,003295
+0,12%
-1,20%
-1,88%
--
$ 16,11M
21
pump.fun
pump.fun
PUMP
$ 0,002841
-0,46%
-3,90%
+3,15%
--
$ 1,59B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BTCfi Protocol tokens and why are they popular?
BTCfi Protocol tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 21 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.44B.
What is the best-performing BTCfi Protocol token right now?
Among BTCfi Protocol tokens tracked on MEXC, BABY has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many BTCfi Protocol tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 21 BTCfi Protocol tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular BTCfi Protocol tokens include U, PENDLE, BR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the BTCfi Protocol category?
The combined market capitalisation of all BTCfi Protocol tokens is approximately $1.44B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the BTCfi Protocol sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.