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Top Bridged WBTC Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Bridged WBTC sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,790.93
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
2
Near Intents Bridged WBTC
Near Intents Bridged WBTC
NBTC
$ 64,596
+0.74%
+0.02%
+2.65%
$ 8.27M
$ 11.00M
3
Fiamma BTC
Fiamma BTC
FIABTC
$ 61,009
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.02M
$ 47.24

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Bridged WBTC tokens and why are they popular?
Bridged WBTC tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 3 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $7.52B.
What is the best-performing Bridged WBTC token right now?
Among Bridged WBTC tokens tracked on MEXC, WBTC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.56% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Bridged WBTC tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 3 Bridged WBTC tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Bridged WBTC tokens include WBTC, NBTC, FIABTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Bridged WBTC category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Bridged WBTC tokens is approximately $7.52B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Bridged WBTC sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.