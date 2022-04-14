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Top Bridged-Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Bridged-Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,812.9
+0.39%
+0.62%
+1.51%
$ 1.29T
$ 6.88K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,916.34
+0.24%
-0.28%
+0.48%
$ 229.68B
$ 70.05K
3
Binance Coin
Binance Coin
BNB
$ 603.69
+0.17%
-0.75%
-1.43%
$ 81.15B
$ 14.80K
4
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00084
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.81M
5
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.0035
+0.12%
-0.52%
-1.18%
$ 62.05B
$ 11.33M
6
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 77.1
+0.14%
+0.54%
+0.81%
$ 44.28B
$ 411.04K
7
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0.3325
+0.06%
+0.27%
-1.07%
$ 31.53B
$ 19.19M
8
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.65
-0.10%
+0.34%
+5.49%
$ 15.06B
$ 13.61K
9
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 509.12
-0.16%
-1.91%
+3.85%
$ 8.42B
$ 2.78K
10
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,790.93
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
11
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.99907
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 4.06B
$ 76.86M
12
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
0.00%
+0.20%
+0.91%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
13
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6.377
+0.41%
+0.49%
-0.59%
$ 2.75B
$ 47.15K
14
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000004442
-0.09%
-1.25%
-1.47%
$ 2.60B
$ 134.98B
15
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.6372
+0.15%
-1.13%
-1.14%
$ 2.10B
$ 507.50K
16
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0.04648
+0.45%
-1.72%
-1.00%
$ 2.08B
$ 2.03M
17
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.303
-0.18%
-0.49%
-6.32%
$ 2.04B
$ 64.58K
18
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
USDF
$ 0.9961
0.00%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 1.30B
$ 108.84K
19
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.7487
+0.41%
-1.89%
-5.60%
$ 1.25B
$ 1.64M
20
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon Ecosystem
POL
$ 0.08198
+0.85%
+5.28%
+10.47%
$ 874.23M
$ 2.75M
21
TrueUSD
TrueUSD
TUSD
$ 0.9986
0.00%
-0.04%
+0.18%
$ 493.82M
$ 5.59K
22
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 1.41
-0.21%
-0.07%
-4.23%
$ 333.33M
$ 653.77K
23
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0.3207
+0.63%
+0.09%
+0.95%
$ 298.20M
$ 197.10K
24
SEI
SEI
SEI
$ 0.03917
0.00%
-2.96%
-2.75%
$ 281.13M
$ 1.36M
25
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00004726
+0.51%
-1.93%
-5.54%
$ 258.58M
$ 1.81B
26
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.06355
+0.33%
-0.24%
-2.64%
$ 126.09M
$ 928.15K
27
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,382.98
+0.11%
-0.00%
-0.30%
$ 119.83M
$ 8.59M
28
$ 0.03897
-0.13%
-1.12%
-0.74%
$ 114.42M
$ 1.78M
29
Noble USDC
Noble USDC
USDC.N
$ 0.999698
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.13%
$ 112.83M
$ 87.64K
30
GEODNET
GEODNET
GEOD
$ 0.2118
+0.43%
+8.32%
+12.51%
$ 93.86M
$ 502.46K
31
Unit Pump
Unit Pump
UPUMP
$ 0.00280416
+0.88%
-0.03%
+1.66%
$ 89.46M
$ 567.81K
32
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.10207
-0.43%
+1.31%
-6.89%
$ 86.07M
$ 919.96K
33
NEXPACE
NEXPACE
NXPC
$ 0.2089
-0.47%
+0.10%
+6.80%
$ 59.96M
$ 311.55K
34
ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE
$ 0.007772
+0.14%
+8.27%
-5.31%
$ 39.40M
$ 15.44M
35
$ 0.004467
-0.20%
-1.64%
-5.09%
$ 38.65M
$ 12.48M
36
Bridged WETH
Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1,897.47
+0.19%
0.00%
+1.25%
$ 35.07M
$ 217.69K
37
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999654
0.00%
0.00%
-0.13%
$ 32.74M
$ 3.54M
38
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2773
0.00%
-2.33%
-7.00%
$ 24.38M
$ 222.26K
39
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1,910.07
+0.83%
+0.01%
+1.02%
$ 13.94M
$ 566.07K
40
AVA
AVA
AVA
$ 0.1725
-0.06%
-1.38%
-8.56%
$ 12.60M
$ 308.21K
41
Near Intents Bridged WBTC
Near Intents Bridged WBTC
NBTC
$ 64,596
+0.74%
+0.02%
+2.65%
$ 8.27M
$ 11.00M
42
MyShell Token
MyShell Token
SHELL
$ 0.02096
+0.19%
-0.24%
+4.52%
$ 8.17M
$ 3.33M
43
Swell Network
Swell Network
SWELL
$ 0.0005687
-0.92%
-6.96%
-10.81%
$ 2.82M
$ 94.94M
44
Wrapped Glue
Wrapped Glue
WGLUE
$ 0.00267194
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.64M
$ 1.00
45
NEAR Intents Bridged USDT
NEAR Intents Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999244
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.23%
$ 2.62M
$ 16.80M
46
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999216
+0.01%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 2.47M
$ 354.15K
47
Alephim
Alephim
ALEPH
$ 0.00941
-0.10%
-4.01%
-4.98%
$ 2.32M
$ 6.22M
48
Stargate Bridged USDT0
Stargate Bridged USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999216
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 1.09M
$ 30.42K
49
Bridged WBNB
Bridged WBNB
WBNB
$ 295.22
-90.01%
-0.51%
-84.67%
$ 1.07M
$ 30.38
50
Fiamma BTC
Fiamma BTC
FIABTC
$ 61,009
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.02M
$ 47.24

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Bridged-Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Bridged-Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 62 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1872.00B.
What is the best-performing Bridged-Tokens token right now?
Among Bridged-Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, GEOD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 8.32% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Bridged-Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 62 Bridged-Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Bridged-Tokens tokens include BTC, ETH, BNB. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Bridged-Tokens category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Bridged-Tokens tokens is approximately $1872.00B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Bridged-Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.