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Top BOB Network Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the BOB Network Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,995.83
+0.40%
+0.56%
+1.39%
$ 7.51B
$ 1.27
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.513
-0.10%
-0.98%
+7.28%
$ 6.20B
$ 36.09K
3
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 64,505
+0.55%
+0.01%
+2.61%
$ 545.79M
$ 19.18K
4
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 64,628
+0.91%
+0.02%
+2.10%
$ 420.42M
$ 7.35K
5
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 64,806
+1.04%
+0.02%
+2.18%
$ 291.57M
$ 1.97M
6
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 63,818
+0.17%
+0.01%
+1.19%
$ 190.38M
$ 10.70K
7
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 63,950
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.11%
$ 62.85M
$ 303.53
8
Euler Finance
Euler Finance
EUL
$ 1.2073
+2.30%
-0.69%
+4.26%
$ 28.70M
$ 75.37K
9
OpenUSDT
OpenUSDT
OUSDT
$ 0.999239
+0.01%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 832.06K
$ 660.78K
10
BOB
BOB
BOB
$ 0.003816
+0.21%
+0.24%
-2.65%
--
$ 17.10M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BOB Network Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
BOB Network Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $15.24B.
What is the best-performing BOB Network Ecosystem token right now?
Among BOB Network Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, WBTC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.56% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many BOB Network Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 BOB Network Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular BOB Network Ecosystem tokens include WBTC, LINK, FBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the BOB Network Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all BOB Network Ecosystem tokens is approximately $15.24B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the BOB Network Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.