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Top Bittensor Subnets Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Bittensor Subnets sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Beam
Beam
BEAMX
$ 0.001302
-0.15%
-2.05%
-5.63%
$ 66.23M
$ 48.07M
2
Targon
Targon
SN4
$ 10.59
0.00%
-0.03%
-7.11%
$ 57.62M
$ 360.37K
3
Score
Score
SN44
$ 7.88
-0.38%
+0.02%
-7.51%
$ 41.29M
$ 942.42K
4
affine
affine
SN120
$ 10.69
-1.57%
-0.03%
-9.94%
$ 41.15M
$ 294.81K
5
EfficientFrontier
EfficientFrontier
SN53
$ 6.52
-2.10%
+0.03%
+2.03%
$ 34.22M
$ 3.52M
6
iota
iota
SN9
$ 6.23
-0.32%
-0.03%
-5.32%
$ 29.39M
$ 82.79K
7
Vanta Network
Vanta Network
SN8
$ 5.65
-0.18%
-0.00%
-6.46%
$ 28.52M
$ 231.79K
8
NOVA
NOVA
SN68
$ 4.53
+1.57%
-0.01%
-6.40%
$ 22.14M
$ 341.04K
9
Tiger Alpha
Tiger Alpha
SN107
$ 12.62
-0.63%
-0.01%
+6.23%
$ 17.69M
$ 738.61K
10
Gradients
Gradients
SN56
$ 3.18
-1.85%
-0.03%
-7.02%
$ 16.01M
$ 70.31K
11
BitMind
BitMind
SN34
$ 2.32
0.00%
-0.01%
-6.07%
$ 11.78M
$ 71.64K
12
Mainframe
Mainframe
SN25
$ 2.25
-8.54%
+0.01%
+7.14%
$ 10.98M
$ 3.80M
13
OpenKaito
OpenKaito
SN5
$ 2.54
0.00%
-0.01%
-7.30%
$ 10.37M
$ 454.15K
14
Blockmachine
Blockmachine
SN19
$ 2.15
-0.46%
+0.01%
+3.86%
$ 10.20M
$ 198.58K
15
Bitcast
Bitcast
SN93
$ 2.34
-1.68%
+0.02%
+9.86%
$ 8.87M
$ 772.31K
16
Cacheon
Cacheon
SN14
$ 1.88
0.00%
-0.02%
-9.18%
$ 8.44M
$ 3.63K
17
RedTeam
RedTeam
SN61
$ 1.63
+1.88%
+0.17%
+1.24%
$ 8.25M
$ 1.47M
18
Quantum Innovate
Quantum Innovate
SN63
$ 1.57
-1.26%
-0.06%
-5.99%
$ 7.89M
$ 248.67K
19
Sturdy
Sturdy
SN10
$ 1.37
0.00%
-0.02%
+5.38%
$ 6.85M
$ 218.71K
20
basilica
basilica
SN39
$ 1.54
+1.99%
-0.10%
+18.46%
$ 6.78M
$ 1.32M
21
ORO
ORO
SN15
$ 4.36
-0.68%
-0.01%
-3.54%
$ 6.38M
$ 205.51K
22
Dippy
Dippy
SN11
$ 1.39
0.00%
-0.02%
-3.47%
$ 6.35M
$ 122.83K
23
Liquidity
Liquidity
SN77
$ 1.22
-0.81%
-0.03%
-0.81%
$ 6.33M
$ 11.42K
24
FlameWire
FlameWire
SN97
$ 4.55
-1.52%
-0.04%
-8.27%
$ 6.26M
$ 202.62K
25
grail
grail
SN81
$ 1.43
0.00%
-0.07%
-10.06%
$ 6.22M
$ 885.82K
26
Data Universe
Data Universe
SN13
$ 1.19
0.00%
-0.02%
-6.30%
$ 6.22M
$ 6.56K
27
Dojo
Dojo
SN52
$ 1.26
-0.79%
-0.02%
-7.35%
$ 5.87M
$ 12.62K
28
Rich Kids of TAO
Rich Kids of TAO
SN110
$ 2.18
+0.93%
+0.06%
+61.48%
$ 5.78M
$ 619.25K
29
AI Factory
AI Factory
SN80
$ 3.09
-0.96%
-0.04%
-3.74%
$ 5.68M
$ 571.76K
30
Zeus
Zeus
SN18
$ 0.958984
-1.43%
+0.02%
-5.52%
$ 5.01M
$ 173.85K
31
Synth
Synth
SN50
$ 0.985759
-0.36%
-0.03%
-4.94%
$ 5.01M
$ 125.23K
32
Graphite
Graphite
SN43
$ 0.999748
-1.21%
-0.02%
-6.22%
$ 4.94M
$ 5.90K
33
Oneoneone
Oneoneone
SN111
$ 1.25
+0.81%
-0.00%
+13.64%
$ 4.84M
$ 581.69K
34
ReadyAI
ReadyAI
SN33
$ 1.038
-0.10%
-0.02%
-10.52%
$ 4.76M
$ 12.39K
35
Leadpoet
Leadpoet
SN71
$ 0.998771
+1.19%
-0.00%
+29.86%
$ 4.70M
$ 673.14K
36
WebGenieAI
WebGenieAI
SN54
$ 0.907902
-0.45%
-0.00%
-4.24%
$ 4.66M
$ 115.67K
37
Sportstensor
Sportstensor
SN41
$ 0.955102
-0.12%
-0.02%
-6.09%
$ 4.36M
$ 37.33K
38
Ditto
Ditto
SN118
$ 1.74
-1.69%
-0.03%
-6.95%
$ 4.28M
$ 140.29K
39
Compute Horde
Compute Horde
SN12
$ 0.943509
-0.15%
-0.01%
-6.49%
$ 4.23M
$ 817.03
40
Quantum Compute
Quantum Compute
SN48
$ 0.848727
-0.94%
-0.01%
-6.28%
$ 4.20M
$ 17.47K
41
Nuance
Nuance
SN23
$ 0.871357
-1.75%
-0.02%
-4.21%
$ 4.12M
$ 107.39K
42
ItsAI
ItsAI
SN32
$ 0.623284
-0.32%
-0.00%
-2.21%
$ 3.62M
$ 11.05K
43
Bettensor
Bettensor
SN30
$ 0.701835
-0.40%
-0.00%
-14.33%
$ 3.54M
$ 158.19K
44
Brain
Brain
SN90
$ 6.2
-0.16%
-0.01%
+5.62%
$ 3.41M
$ 33.39K
45
Aurelius
Aurelius
SN37
$ 0.728428
-1.21%
-0.02%
-7.72%
$ 3.37M
$ 23.29K
46
TAO Private Network
TAO Private Network
SN65
$ 0.705175
-1.60%
+0.08%
+40.14%
$ 3.35M
$ 1.05M
47
Level 114
Level 114
SN114
$ 2.17
+1.88%
+0.05%
-3.98%
$ 3.33M
$ 298.66K
48
OMEGA Labs
OMEGA Labs
SN24
$ 0.638443
-22.84%
-0.24%
-31.19%
$ 3.29M
$ 354.21K
49
SN21 AdTAO
SN21 AdTAO
SN21
$ 0.660078
-0.94%
+0.02%
+2.39%
$ 3.28M
$ 82.58K
50
SubVortex
SubVortex
SN7
$ 0.641287
-0.14%
-0.02%
-5.89%
$ 3.27M
$ 3.68K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Bittensor Subnets tokens and why are they popular?
Bittensor Subnets tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 101 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $652.50M.
What is the best-performing Bittensor Subnets token right now?
Among Bittensor Subnets tokens tracked on MEXC, SN3 has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 12.43% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Bittensor Subnets tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 101 Bittensor Subnets tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Bittensor Subnets tokens include BEAMX, SN4, SN44. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Bittensor Subnets category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Bittensor Subnets tokens is approximately $652.50M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Bittensor Subnets sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.