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Top Bitcoin Fork Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Bitcoin Fork sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin Cash Node
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH
$ 204.7
0.00%
-0.44%
-4.59%
$ 4.09B
$ 3.05K
2
BitcoinSV
BitcoinSV
BSV
$ 14.7
+0.27%
-4.44%
-0.48%
$ 293.22M
$ 5.00K
3
XEC
XEC
XEC
$ 0.000006277
+0.21%
-1.07%
-4.12%
$ 125.60M
$ 16.75B
4
Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold
BTG
$ 0.233797
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 4.09M
$ 58.98
5
Shaicoin
Shaicoin
SHA
$ 0.01438186
+0.01%
-0.01%
-46.90%
$ 61.16K
$ 16.05

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Bitcoin Fork tokens and why are they popular?
Bitcoin Fork tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 5 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $4.51B.
What is the best-performing Bitcoin Fork token right now?
Among Bitcoin Fork tokens tracked on MEXC, BTG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Bitcoin Fork tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 5 Bitcoin Fork tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Bitcoin Fork tokens include BCH, BSV, XEC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Bitcoin Fork category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Bitcoin Fork tokens is approximately $4.51B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Bitcoin Fork sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.