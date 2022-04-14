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Top Binance Wallet IDO Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Binance Wallet IDO sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Velvet
Velvet
VELVET
$ 0,63181
+0,26%
-1,24%
-0,97%
$ 269,99M
$ 1,87M
2
AKEDO
AKEDO
AKE
$ 0,0098706
+1,63%
-0,96%
+139,49%
$ 223,82M
$ 125,34M
3
Zama Protocol
Zama Protocol
ZAMA
$ 0,04313
+0,91%
+0,98%
-6,02%
$ 94,86M
$ 2,33M
4
Sentient
Sentient
SENT
$ 0,01182
-1,02%
-8,18%
-11,58%
$ 84,54M
$ 6,92M
5
BAS
BAS
BAS
$ 0,025924
+0,19%
-1,85%
+0,45%
$ 64,73M
$ 2,44M
6
Bedrock
Bedrock
BR
$ 0,1937
+0,41%
+1,40%
-6,07%
$ 50,97M
$ 299,07K
7
River
River
RIVER
$ 2,613
-0,49%
-3,77%
-0,08%
$ 50,80M
$ 29,42K
8
Espresso
Espresso
ESP
$ 0,07206
-0,47%
+1,61%
+1,62%
$ 37,50M
$ 912,78K
9
Momentum
Momentum
MMT
$ 0,1705
-0,18%
-0,99%
-16,44%
$ 34,76M
$ 397,70K
10
BSquared Network
BSquared Network
B2
$ 0,47163
+1,88%
+0,15%
-0,69%
$ 31,68M
$ 213,20K
11
Irys
Irys
IRYS
$ 0,01353
-1,10%
-12,03%
-17,74%
$ 26,90M
$ 5,60M
12
MYX Finance
MYX Finance
MYX
$ 0,07145
+0,04%
-1,70%
-2,96%
$ 23,51M
$ 1,37M
13
Starpower
Starpower
STAR
$ 0,1177
-5,69%
-12,23%
+40,96%
$ 21,90M
$ 1,14M
14
ZEROBASE
ZEROBASE
ZBT
$ 0,0755
-0,09%
-3,40%
-16,71%
$ 21,04M
$ 1,10M
15
Hyperlane
Hyperlane
HYPER
$ 0,06223
-0,05%
-2,05%
-4,60%
$ 20,85M
$ 953,86K
16
OpenGradient
OpenGradient
OPG
$ 0,10234
-0,54%
+6,08%
+7,44%
$ 19,35M
$ 1,22M
17
MEET48
MEET48
IDOL
$ 0,01642
+0,24%
+1,04%
+0,55%
$ 17,22M
$ 4,22M
18
Particle Network
Particle Network
PARTI
$ 0,02369
-0,04%
+0,55%
+3,18%
$ 12,76M
$ 3,40M
19
OKZOO
OKZOO
AIOT
$ 0,038832
-1,74%
-9,25%
-1,55%
$ 11,24M
$ 1,55M
20
Bubblemaps
Bubblemaps
BMT
$ 0,01627
+4,72%
+2,93%
-7,22%
$ 10,95M
$ 10,07M
21
yieldbasis
yieldbasis
YB
$ 0,07473
+0,09%
-4,26%
-4,27%
$ 9,12M
$ 829,69K
22
Stakestone
Stakestone
STO
$ 0,03915
-0,69%
+1,54%
+1,01%
$ 8,78M
$ 1,75M
23
MyShell Token
MyShell Token
SHELL
$ 0,02088
+0,19%
-0,24%
+4,52%
$ 8,17M
$ 3,33M
24
Theoriq
Theoriq
THQ
$ 0,00941566
+0,13%
-0,00%
+1,19%
$ 7,82M
$ 291,07K
25
MindNetwork FHE
MindNetwork FHE
FHE
$ 0,02845
+1,06%
+13,69%
+8,39%
$ 7,11M
$ 13,11M
26
Hemi
Hemi
HEMI
$ 0,006694
+0,79%
-2,26%
+37,33%
$ 6,52M
$ 77,98M
27
SUPERFORTUNE
SUPERFORTUNE
GUA
$ 0,04438
+0,11%
+7,70%
-14,81%
$ 5,56M
$ 4,53M
28
Mitosis
Mitosis
MITO
$ 0,02602
+0,85%
+3,91%
+6,93%
$ 5,12M
$ 2,21M
29
Hyperion
Hyperion
RION
$ 0,1629
-0,06%
-0,24%
-1,15%
$ 3,10M
$ 343,75K
30
League of Traders
League of Traders
LOT
$ 0,005528
+0,35%
-4,19%
-1,29%
$ 2,19M
$ 13,06M
31
Allo
Allo
RWA
$ 0,00115
0,00%
-0,60%
-3,92%
$ 2,07M
$ 43,32M
32
Forest Protocol
Forest Protocol
FOREST
$ 0,01835
0,00%
-4,14%
-7,95%
$ 2,05M
$ 2,52M
33
CreatorBid
CreatorBid
BID
$ 0,005304
0,00%
+0,66%
-6,29%
$ 2,04M
$ 50,29M
34
NODE
NODE
NODE
$ 0,005877
-0,14%
-0,05%
+0,81%
$ 784,07K
$ 10,56M
35
Sentio
Sentio
ST
$ 0,0125
-0,16%
+1,63%
-9,56%
$ 699,44K
$ 5,53M
36
KiloEx
KiloEx
KILO
$ 0,00306752
+1,19%
+0,02%
+2,49%
$ 649,39K
$ 4,67K
37
Bombie
Bombie
BOMB
$ 3,217E-5
0,00%
-24,70%
+167,41%
$ 289,57K
--
38
Delabs Games
Delabs Games
DELABS
$ 0,00034105
+1,00%
-0,23%
+18,11%
$ 255,86K
$ 9,04K
39
CUDIS
CUDIS
CUDIS
$ 0,00098
-2,78%
-1,51%
-15,46%
$ 242,30K
$ 56,86M
40
Privasea AI
Privasea AI
PRAI
$ 0,00053295
+0,02%
-0,01%
-3,80%
$ 109,81K
$ 900,60
41
ZKWASM
ZKWASM
ZKWASM
$ 0,00099811
+0,40%
-0,10%
+17,85%
$ 50,48K
$ 150,86
42
SGC
SGC
SGC
$ 3,74E-6
0,00%
+4,40%
0,00%
$ 24,71K
--
43
JojoWorld
JojoWorld
JOJO
$ 0,00015299
-1,44%
-0,01%
-20,54%
$ 17,14K
$ 17,60
44
Elderglade
Elderglade
ELDE
$ 5,524E-5
0,00%
-1,30%
-8,35%
$ 15,14K
--
45
Boom
Boom
BOOM
$ 5,358E-5
0,00%
-5,90%
-20,41%
$ 13,94K
--
46
Reddio
Reddio
RDO
$ 6,41E-6
0,00%
-0,20%
-1,23%
$ 12,17K
--
47
Hyperbot
Hyperbot
BOT
$ 8,216E-5
0,00%
-5,10%
-22,46%
$ 10,34K
--
48
Bitlayer
Bitlayer
BTR
$ 0,02988
-0,37%
-1,54%
+2,85%
--
$ 2,38M
49
Overtake
Overtake
TAKE
$ 0,04847
+1,90%
-4,70%
+13,58%
--
$ 1,62M
50
Unitas
Unitas
UP
$ 0,34128
+0,98%
-20,55%
-13,08%
--
$ 167,81K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Binance Wallet IDO tokens and why are they popular?
Binance Wallet IDO tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 58 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.20B.
What is the best-performing Binance Wallet IDO token right now?
Among Binance Wallet IDO tokens tracked on MEXC, APR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 14.55% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Binance Wallet IDO tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 58 Binance Wallet IDO tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Binance Wallet IDO tokens include VELVET, AKE, ZAMA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Binance Wallet IDO category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Binance Wallet IDO tokens is approximately $1.20B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance Wallet IDO sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.