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Top Binance-Peg Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Binance-Peg Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,916.15
-0.16%
-0.16%
+0.37%
$ 229.00B
$ 71.93K
2
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.0043
-0.14%
-0.37%
-1.49%
$ 61.86B
$ 11.43M
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.95
-0.22%
+0.66%
+0.70%
$ 44.15B
$ 413.63K
4
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.07029
-0.13%
-0.48%
-0.74%
$ 11.89B
$ 55.55M
5
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 509.75
-0.10%
-1.47%
+3.86%
$ 8.42B
$ 3.08K
6
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.1762
+0.06%
+0.52%
-4.70%
$ 6.34B
$ 12.27M
7
Bitcoin Cash Node
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH
$ 204.7
+0.05%
-0.20%
-4.59%
$ 4.08B
$ 2.98K
8
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 44.73
-0.09%
+0.41%
-1.04%
$ 3.44B
$ 56.96K
9
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6.379
+0.11%
+0.44%
+0.40%
$ 2.73B
$ 47.08K
10
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000004445
+0.02%
-0.98%
-0.69%
$ 2.61B
$ 135.98B
11
NEAR
NEAR
NEAR
$ 1.637
-0.36%
-1.25%
-0.04%
$ 2.10B
$ 506.56K
12
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.748
+0.08%
-2.25%
-5.83%
$ 1.25B
$ 1.65M
13
Filecoin
Filecoin
FIL
$ 0.6255
-0.66%
-6.94%
-11.17%
$ 490.85M
$ 3.83M
14
Tezos
Tezos
XTZ
$ 0.2011
+0.05%
+2.23%
+3.60%
$ 219.10M
$ 306.05K
15
Ontology Token
Ontology Token
ONT
$ 0.03851
+0.18%
+1.77%
+5.54%
$ 38.49M
$ 1.89M
16
IoTeX Network
IoTeX Network
IOTX
$ 0.002553
-0.16%
+0.20%
+0.83%
$ 24.06M
$ 21.41M
17
FIRO
FIRO
FIRO
$ 0.6156
-0.26%
-0.40%
-1.65%
$ 11.61M
$ 99.84K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Binance-Peg Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Binance-Peg Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 17 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $378.65B.
What is the best-performing Binance-Peg Tokens token right now?
Among Binance-Peg Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, XTZ has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.23% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Binance-Peg Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 17 Binance-Peg Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Binance-Peg Tokens tokens include ETH, XRP, SOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Binance-Peg Tokens category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Binance-Peg Tokens tokens is approximately $378.65B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance-Peg Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.