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Top Binance Launchpool Tokens by Market Capitalisation

This category tracks tokens that were initially distributed through the Binance Launchpool platform. Users earn these new digital assets by staking their existing cryptocurrencies, such as BNB or stablecoins, in designated liquidity pools. Monitoring these tokens helps investors gauge the market performance and liquidity of projects incubated by the Binance ecosystem.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
$ 0.6586
0.00%
-3.17%
-4.47%
$ 2.63B
$ 1.67M
2
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.0849
+0.01%
+0.10%
-5.78%
$ 777.61M
$ 1.95M
3
Lighter
Lighter
LIT
$ 2.3824
-1.18%
+1.73%
+5.52%
$ 591.73M
$ 953.48K
4
Ether.Fi Foundation
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI
$ 0.4927
-0.14%
-2.21%
+28.54%
$ 428.80M
$ 5.00M
5
BIO Protocol
BIO Protocol
BIO
$ 0.02467
-0.16%
-0.57%
-0.16%
$ 54.20M
$ 3.14M
6
Venus
Venus
XVS
$ 2.7708
-0.04%
+2.21%
+2.10%
$ 45.02M
$ 20.33K
7
RedStone
RedStone
RED
$ 0.095
-0.59%
+17.19%
+12.97%
$ 40.59M
$ 1.06M
8
IO
IO
IO
$ 0.11325
+0.17%
-1.85%
-3.56%
$ 39.31M
$ 1.61M
9
$ 0.005935
-0.12%
-0.54%
+0.53%
$ 37.83M
$ 9.22M
10
Notcoin
Notcoin
NOT
$ 0.0003815
+0.32%
-1.81%
+4.79%
$ 37.66M
$ 179.41M
11
Memecoin
Memecoin
MEME
$ 0.0004668
-0.19%
+0.76%
-6.00%
$ 29.64M
$ 133.56M
12
Manta Network
Manta Network
MANTA
$ 0.05605
-0.13%
-1.45%
-2.45%
$ 26.45M
$ 928.43K
13
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02013
-0.40%
-0.50%
-3.75%
$ 26.13M
$ 3.38M
14
Renzo
Renzo
REZ
$ 0.002674
-0.15%
-1.52%
-4.37%
$ 22.67M
$ 28.59M
15
Fusionist
Fusionist
ACE
$ 0.2303
+2.00%
+15.46%
+101.06%
$ 22.40M
$ 4.82M
16
DODO
DODO
DODO
$ 0.02158
-2.90%
0.00%
-11.23%
$ 21.73M
$ 4.84M
17
Nil Token
Nil Token
NIL
$ 0.0468
-0.81%
-0.52%
+7.06%
$ 21.64M
$ 3.15M
18
CyberConnect
CyberConnect
CYBER
$ 0.2904
-0.10%
-1.20%
-6.36%
$ 20.14M
$ 192.56K
19
Aevo
Aevo
AEVO
$ 0.02068
-0.39%
+3.46%
+5.09%
$ 18.94M
$ 3.08M
20
CertiK
CertiK
CTK
$ 0.10654
-0.51%
-2.64%
-2.62%
$ 17.02M
$ 512.73K
21
Pixels
Pixels
PIXEL
$ 0.004842
-0.87%
+1.34%
+12.40%
$ 16.59M
$ 16.29M
22
Xai
Xai
XAI
$ 0.007171
-1.81%
+4.08%
+10.94%
$ 14.96M
$ 21.93M
23
My Neighbor Alice
My Neighbor Alice
ALICE
$ 0.13544
-0.33%
+2.86%
+15.05%
$ 13.46M
$ 987.15K
24
WalletConnect
WalletConnect
WCT
$ 0.03368
-0.18%
0.00%
-6.26%
$ 13.35M
$ 2.07M
25
Heima
Heima
HEI
$ 0.14034
+4.52%
+2.11%
+5.45%
$ 13.28M
$ 4.70M
26
OG
OG
OG
$ 2.48
0.00%
-0.80%
-3.52%
$ 11.61M
$ 25.96K
27
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1.3429
+1.63%
-7.16%
-9.40%
$ 11.53M
$ 40.69K
28
INIT
INIT
INIT
$ 0.05119
+0.02%
-0.14%
-2.33%
$ 10.09M
$ 1.16M
29
Alien Worlds Trilium
Alien Worlds Trilium
TLM
$ 0.0013873
+0.20%
-1.22%
-9.83%
$ 9.40M
$ 63.60M
30
BENQI
BENQI
BENQI
$ 0.001265
+0.24%
-4.34%
-6.41%
$ 9.04M
$ 40.63M
31
Maverick Protocol
Maverick Protocol
MAV
$ 0.009309
+0.04%
-0.59%
+7.82%
$ 8.62M
$ 6.19M
32
Bella
Bella
BEL
$ 0.10605
+0.33%
-2.76%
+2.22%
$ 8.50M
$ 580.78K
33
Santos FC Fan Token
Santos FC Fan Token
SANTOS
$ 0.4675
-0.04%
-0.92%
-1.73%
$ 7.48M
$ 123.54K
34
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
$ 0.4663
+0.06%
-2.91%
-6.63%
$ 7.47M
$ 125.75K
35
AS Roma
AS Roma
ASR
$ 0.8312
+0.07%
-1.19%
-3.50%
$ 7.17M
$ 68.51K
36
GUNZ
GUNZ
GUN
$ 0.003032
+0.70%
-2.29%
-6.56%
$ 7.16M
$ 29.63M
37
Hashflow
Hashflow
HFT
$ 0.006966
-2.62%
+5.25%
-18.40%
$ 5.92M
$ 13.76M
38
SAGA
SAGA
SAGA
$ 0.0133
+0.23%
+0.45%
-4.45%
$ 5.39M
$ 6.15M
39
Manchester City Fan
Manchester City Fan
CITY
$ 0.3469
-0.03%
-1.60%
-4.30%
$ 4.67M
$ 155.66K
40
Juventus
Juventus
JUV
$ 0.3
-0.10%
-1.44%
-3.72%
$ 4.61M
$ 190.03K
41
Scroll
Scroll
SCR
$ 0.01971
0.00%
-1.85%
-4.38%
$ 3.73M
$ 3.05M
42
Highstreet
Highstreet
HIGH
$ 0.02053
+0.40%
-1.31%
+0.74%
$ 1.96M
$ 2.87M
43
Reef
Reef
REEF
$ 0.0000517
-0.29%
-1.78%
-3.11%
$ 1.89M
$ 1.07B
44
DAR Open Network
DAR Open Network
D
$ 0.002027
-10.96%
+5.63%
-1.87%
$ 1.48M
$ 29.64M
45
BEAM
BEAM
BEAM
$ 0.006997
0.00%
-1.00%
-11.31%
$ 1.06M
$ 105.49K
46
Radiant Capital
Radiant Capital
RDNT
$ 0.00038827
+0.04%
-0.02%
-8.77%
$ 557.92K
$ 18.14K
47
Automata
Automata
ATA
$ 0.00047134
-0.07%
-0.00%
-5.29%
$ 458.11K
$ 59.37K
48
Stella
Stella
ALPHA
$ 0.0004014
+0.29%
-0.04%
+0.88%
$ 396.18K
$ 2.61K
49
Flamingo Finance
Flamingo Finance
FLM
$ 0.00053932
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 307.28K
$ 47.19K
50
Mobox
Mobox
MBOX
$ 0.0005556
+0.13%
+0.65%
-7.37%
$ 306.91K
$ 99.79M

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Binance Launchpool cryptocurrency category?
The Binance Launchpool category tracks digital assets that were initially distributed to users through the Binance exchange platform as a reward for staking other specific cryptocurrencies.
How do users acquire new tokens launched through the Binance Launchpool?
Users acquire new tokens by temporarily locking up (staking) their existing assets, typically BNB or stablecoins like FDUSD, into designated liquidity pools on the Binance platform for a specific farming period.
Why do Binance Launchpool tokens often experience high trading volumes upon listing?
Binance Launchpool tokens experience high trading volumes because they are immediately listed on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, instantly granting them exposure to massive global liquidity and millions of active traders.
Do Binance Launchpool projects undergo security audits before being offered to users?
Yes, projects featured on the Binance Launchpool generally undergo stringent technical security audits and rigorous fundamental due diligence by the exchange before they are introduced to retail investors.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance Launchpool sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.