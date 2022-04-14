This category tracks tokens that were initially distributed through the Binance Launchpool platform. Users earn these new digital assets by staking their existing cryptocurrencies, such as BNB or stablecoins, in designated liquidity pools. Monitoring these tokens helps investors gauge the market performance and liquidity of projects incubated by the Binance ecosystem.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance Launchpool sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.