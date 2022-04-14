This category tracks tokens that were initially distributed through the Binance Launchpool platform. Users earn these new digital assets by staking their existing cryptocurrencies, such as BNB or stablecoins, in designated liquidity pools. Monitoring these tokens helps investors gauge the market performance and liquidity of projects incubated by the Binance ecosystem.

Binance Launchpool tokens often start with a very low initial circulating supply. This artificial scarcity, combined with high initial demand, can lead to significant short-term price discovery and volatility right after the listing.

Yes, projects featured on the Binance Launchpool generally undergo stringent technical security audits and rigorous fundamental due diligence by the exchange before they are introduced to retail investors.

Binance Launchpool tokens experience high trading volumes because they are immediately listed on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, instantly granting them exposure to massive global liquidity and millions of active traders.

Users acquire new tokens by temporarily locking up (staking) their existing assets, typically BNB or stablecoins like FDUSD, into designated liquidity pools on the Binance platform for a specific farming period.

The Binance Launchpool category tracks digital assets that were initially distributed to users through the Binance exchange platform as a reward for staking other specific cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance Launchpool sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.