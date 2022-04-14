This index tracks tokens that were launched via Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) on the Binance Launchpad platform. These projects underwent strict due diligence before conducting their public token sales to the exchange's user base. Tracking this category provides a benchmark for evaluating the long-term ROI and fundamental viability of historically prominent IEOs.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.