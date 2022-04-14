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Top Binance Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalisation

This index tracks tokens that were launched via Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) on the Binance Launchpad platform. These projects underwent strict due diligence before conducting their public token sales to the exchange's user base. Tracking this category provides a benchmark for evaluating the long-term ROI and fundamental viability of historically prominent IEOs.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Injective
Injective
INJ
$ 4.078
+0.52%
-0.56%
-9.67%
$ 408.88M
$ 165.33K
2
FET
FET
FET
$ 0.1228
-0.08%
+0.16%
-8.81%
$ 276.04M
$ 3.72M
3
BitTorrent
BitTorrent
BTT
$ 0.0000002613
-0.08%
-0.08%
-0.72%
$ 257.52M
$ 215.17B
4
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.8426
-0.08%
-1.17%
-3.17%
$ 145.96M
$ 73.79K
5
SafePal
SafePal
SFP
$ 0.242
-0.49%
+0.12%
+1.94%
$ 121.00M
$ 226.47K
6
$ 0.03902
+0.10%
-0.99%
-1.27%
$ 114.42M
$ 1.77M
7
MULTIVERSX
MULTIVERSX
EGLD
$ 2.748
-0.33%
+2.23%
+3.26%
$ 82.98M
$ 24.82K
8
Kava Labs
Kava Labs
KAVA
$ 0.04087
-0.02%
+0.74%
+0.20%
$ 44.19M
$ 1.34M
9
SPACE ID
SPACE ID
ID
$ 0.02759
+0.63%
-2.85%
-5.01%
$ 38.25M
$ 2.36M
10
WINK
WINK
WIN
$ 0.00003022
+0.20%
-0.17%
-4.76%
$ 29.81M
$ 1.87B
11
EDU Coin
EDU Coin
EDU
$ 0.03705
+0.81%
-1.03%
-3.95%
$ 29.01M
$ 1.69M
12
Band
Band
BAND
$ 0.148828
+0.06%
-0.01%
-7.74%
$ 26.91M
$ 1.46M
13
Cartesi
Cartesi
CTSI
$ 0.02415455
-0.08%
-0.00%
-2.70%
$ 22.55M
$ 3.10M
14
Arkham
Arkham
ARKM
$ 0.08779
-0.02%
-1.73%
-7.77%
$ 19.57M
$ 712.85K
15
GMT
GMT
GMT
$ 0.00594088
-0.07%
-0.04%
-10.18%
$ 18.48M
$ 3.03M
16
Celer Network
Celer Network
CELR
$ 0.001996
+0.15%
-0.94%
+2.61%
$ 15.65M
$ 27.89M
17
Coin98
Coin98
C98
$ 0.01391
-0.14%
-3.62%
-0.86%
$ 13.84M
$ 4.47M
18
Harmony
Harmony
ONE
$ 0.0007041
+1.54%
-0.38%
-3.64%
$ 10.56M
$ 181.32M
19
Toko Token
Toko Token
TKO
$ 0.04977
-0.52%
-1.86%
-5.27%
$ 8.41M
$ 1.22M
20
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE
$ 0.3114
+0.23%
-0.86%
-2.42%
$ 6.63M
$ 201.35K
21
FC Barcelona FT
FC Barcelona FT
BAR
$ 0.2591
-0.15%
-1.26%
-1.07%
$ 6.55M
$ 225.21K
22
FC Porto Fan Token
FC Porto Fan Token
PORTO
$ 0.4179
-0.24%
-1.77%
-5.12%
$ 5.41M
$ 128.37K
23
S.S. Lazio Fan Token
S.S. Lazio Fan Token
LAZIO
$ 0.3379
+0.03%
-2.00%
-3.15%
$ 4.45M
$ 161.61K
24
AC Milan Fan Token
AC Milan Fan Token
ACM
$ 0.2631
0.00%
-2.00%
-2.81%
$ 3.54M
$ 208.55K
25
Beta Finance
Beta Finance
BETA
$ 0.00538697
+0.45%
+0.00%
+37.27%
$ 2.33M
$ 13.75
26
Hooked Protocol
Hooked Protocol
HOOK
$ 0.00349371
-0.06%
-0.04%
-2.06%
$ 1.01M
$ 37.76K
27
Voxies
Voxies
VOXEL
$ 0.00283266
+0.12%
-0.08%
+4.76%
$ 847.73K
$ 125.33K
28
Stella
Stella
ALPHA
$ 0.0004014
+0.29%
-0.04%
+0.88%
$ 396.18K
$ 2.61K
29
Dego Finance
Dego Finance
DEGO
$ 0.0026882
+0.03%
-0.00%
-13.24%
$ 56.45K
$ 12.37K
30
League of Kingdoms
League of Kingdoms
LOKA
$ 0.00070743
0.00%
--
-0.32%
$ 47.41K
$ 5.16

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Binance Launchpad token sector?
The Binance Launchpad sector tracks the market performance of cryptocurrencies that conducted their Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) exclusively on the Binance platform before becoming publicly tradable digital assets.
How do Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) on Binance Launchpad work?
During a Binance Launchpad Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), Binance acts as the central intermediary, conducting strict due diligence on the project and allowing eligible exchange users to purchase the new tokens using BNB.
Why do cryptocurrency traders closely monitor Binance Launchpad tokens?
Traders monitor Binance Launchpad tokens because projects vetted by the Binance Launchpad typically possess strong fundamental backing, high initial market liquidity, and massive retail exposure upon the official trading pair listing.
Does a Binance Launchpad listing guarantee long-term token success?
While a Binance Launchpad listing provides exceptional initial visibility, the long-term market success of the token entirely depends on the project team's ability to deliver the promised technology and continuously grow the user base.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.