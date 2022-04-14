This category includes cryptocurrencies distributed via the Binance HODLer Airdrop programme. These airdrops specifically reward users who hold BNB or other designated assets in their exchange wallets over specified periods. Monitoring this index allows traders to analyse the secondary market performance of tokens heavily distributed to retail holders.

Traders analyse the Binance HODLer Airdrops sector to identify newly listed tokens that may have been heavily oversold by airdrop recipients, potentially offering undervalued entry points after the initial selling pressure subsides.

The initial market price of Binance HODLer Airdrop tokens is heavily driven by immediate retail selling pressure from airdrop recipients, counterbalanced by the token's massive listing visibility on the Binance exchange.

The Binance HODLer Airdrops category tracks the performance of digital tokens distributed for free to users who hold specific assets, typically BNB, in their Binance exchange wallets over a designated period.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance HODLer Airdrops sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.