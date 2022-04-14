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Top Binance HODLer Airdrop Tokens by Market Capitalisation

This category includes cryptocurrencies distributed via the Binance HODLer Airdrop programme. These airdrops specifically reward users who hold BNB or other designated assets in their exchange wallets over specified periods. Monitoring this index allows traders to analyse the secondary market performance of tokens heavily distributed to retail holders.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.006104
+0.41%
+1.59%
-4.56%
$ 381.31M
$ 28.14M
2
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.06398
-0.43%
+0.50%
-0.26%
$ 185.50M
$ 878.29K
3
Plasma
Plasma
XPL
$ 0.0764
-0.26%
-0.07%
+1.53%
$ 136.94M
$ 86.99M
4
Genius
Genius
GENIUS
$ 0.37223
-0.18%
-0.55%
-2.45%
$ 123.74M
$ 171.19K
5
GoPlus Security
GoPlus Security
GPS
$ 0.018173
-0.83%
+14.83%
+83.75%
$ 82.88M
$ 23.69M
6
Kaito
Kaito
KAITO
$ 0.3488
+1.21%
-7.31%
-29.76%
$ 81.08M
$ 6.62M
7
Plume Network
Plume Network
PLUME
$ 0.012427
+0.61%
+1.38%
+5.54%
$ 72.53M
$ 15.65M
8
NEXPACE
NEXPACE
NXPC
$ 0.2097
+0.71%
-0.09%
+8.47%
$ 60.22M
$ 311.46K
9
BERA
BERA
BERA
$ 0.1482
-0.14%
-1.14%
+0.55%
$ 40.66M
$ 482.41K
10
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.01025
0.00%
+2.93%
-7.27%
$ 37.82M
$ 6.14M
11
Spark
Spark
SPK
$ 0.01356
-0.30%
-7.01%
-5.23%
$ 37.51M
$ 4.20M
12
Momentum
Momentum
MMT
$ 0.1705
+1.37%
-0.18%
-15.29%
$ 34.82M
$ 401.35K
13
0G
0G
0G
$ 0.1469
-1.22%
-7.01%
-8.24%
$ 31.11M
$ 445.10K
14
Avantis
Avantis
AVNT
$ 0.09159
-0.61%
-5.67%
+1.75%
$ 29.69M
$ 1.14M
15
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.05989
-0.15%
-2.38%
-0.02%
$ 27.13M
$ 919.04K
16
SaharaAI
SaharaAI
SAHARA
$ 0.007346
+0.52%
-1.63%
-6.77%
$ 24.88M
$ 8.60M
17
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0.006052
+0.20%
-2.46%
-3.32%
$ 24.09M
$ 9.89M
18
Somnia
Somnia
SOMI
$ 0.09072
+0.22%
+0.02%
+2.67%
$ 21.96M
$ 668.83K
19
ZEROBASE
ZEROBASE
ZBT
$ 0.0755
-0.28%
-3.27%
-16.49%
$ 21.14M
$ 1.13M
20
Hyperlane
Hyperlane
HYPER
$ 0.06223
-0.53%
-2.34%
-4.27%
$ 20.78M
$ 958.19K
21
Sign
Sign
SIGN
$ 0.006576
+0.08%
-3.54%
-1.90%
$ 15.07M
$ 8.27M
22
Banana Gun
Banana Gun
BANANA
$ 3.572
-0.34%
-2.54%
-3.60%
$ 14.28M
$ 17.30K
23
Animecoin
Animecoin
ANIME
$ 0.002387
+0.04%
-1.62%
-2.94%
$ 13.15M
$ 20.61M
24
Particle Network
Particle Network
PARTI
$ 0.02369
-0.25%
+0.64%
+1.94%
$ 12.74M
$ 3.41M
25
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.000001653
-0.18%
-0.78%
-1.37%
$ 12.53M
$ 35.73B
26
Boundless
Boundless
ZKC
$ 0.03686
+0.25%
-1.26%
-3.42%
$ 11.11M
$ 2.02M
27
Lagrange
Lagrange
LA
$ 0.0575
+3.49%
+8.25%
+13.58%
$ 10.77M
$ 1.52M
28
Bubblemaps
Bubblemaps
BMT
$ 0.01627
+0.32%
+3.04%
-10.39%
$ 10.57M
$ 9.56M
29
Newton Protocol
Newton Protocol
NEWT
$ 0.03645
-0.27%
-1.54%
-4.20%
$ 8.81M
$ 1.56M
30
Stakestone
Stakestone
STO
$ 0.03915
-0.79%
+1.62%
+0.72%
$ 8.78M
$ 1.76M
31
ERA
ERA
ERA
$ 0.05646
-0.65%
-5.43%
-11.40%
$ 8.40M
$ 992.94K
32
MyShell Token
MyShell Token
SHELL
$ 0.02088
-0.43%
-0.43%
+4.22%
$ 8.15M
$ 3.42M
33
THENA
THENA
THE
$ 0.06056
+0.40%
-2.05%
+2.22%
$ 8.01M
$ 920.20K
34
Resolv
Resolv
RESOLV
$ 0.0173
+0.06%
-0.17%
+2.87%
$ 6.99M
$ 3.71M
35
SOPH
SOPH
SOPH
$ 0.003368
+0.06%
-4.08%
-8.26%
$ 6.78M
$ 31.85M
36
TOWNS
TOWNS
TOWNS
$ 0.002226
-0.76%
-1.91%
-2.77%
$ 6.74M
$ 30.50M
37
Hemi
Hemi
HEMI
$ 0.006694
-0.95%
-1.30%
+38.75%
$ 6.59M
$ 78.89M
38
Mitosis
Mitosis
MITO
$ 0.02602
+1.01%
+3.81%
+7.20%
$ 5.08M
$ 2.18M
39
USD.AI
USD.AI
CHIP
$ 0.02702
-1.00%
-8.46%
+20.76%
--
$ 8.85M
40
Brevis
Brevis
BREV
$ 0.06378
-0.17%
-3.48%
-9.02%
--
$ 878.88K
41
Holoworld AI
Holoworld AI
HOLO
$ 0.05825
+1.09%
+6.95%
-22.96%
--
$ 1.39M
42
Treehouse
Treehouse
TREE
$ 0.03315
+0.06%
-3.04%
-4.83%
--
$ 1.73M
43
OpenLedger
OpenLedger
OPEN
$ 0.15956
-0.18%
-4.15%
-23.90%
--
$ 567.59K
44
Lombard
Lombard
BARD
$ 0.1037
+0.58%
0.00%
-5.27%
--
$ 656.76K
45
Chainbase
Chainbase
C
$ 0.06576
-0.26%
-0.93%
+4.53%
--
$ 930.68K

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Binance HODLer Airdrops cryptocurrency category?
The Binance HODLer Airdrops category tracks the performance of digital tokens distributed for free to users who hold specific assets, typically BNB, in their Binance exchange wallets over a designated period.
How do Binance HODLer Airdrops differ from Binance Launchpool projects?
While Binance Launchpool requires users to actively stake tokens to earn rewards, Binance HODLer Airdrops automatically distribute new tokens to eligible users based on historical snapshots of user wallet balances.
What drives the initial market price of Binance HODLer Airdrop tokens?
The initial market price of Binance HODLer Airdrop tokens is heavily driven by immediate retail selling pressure from airdrop recipients, counterbalanced by the token's massive listing visibility on the Binance exchange.
How can traders capitalise on the Binance HODLer Airdrops sector?
Traders analyse the Binance HODLer Airdrops sector to identify newly listed tokens that may have been heavily oversold by airdrop recipients, potentially offering undervalued entry points after the initial selling pressure subsides.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance HODLer Airdrops sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.