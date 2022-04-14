Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Binance Buildkey TGE Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Binance Buildkey TGE sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
River
River
RIVER
$ 2.613
+0.56%
-3.21%
+0.96%
$ 50.98M
$ 31.08K
2
zkPass
zkPass
ZKP
$ 0.03983
-0.10%
-2.41%
-7.84%
$ 10.93M
$ 1.56M
3
FIGHT
FIGHT
FIGHT
$ 0.003457
+0.61%
-11.05%
-13.76%
$ 7.07M
$ 29.92M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Binance Buildkey TGE tokens and why are they popular?
Binance Buildkey TGE tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 3 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $68.97M.
What is the best-performing Binance Buildkey TGE token right now?
Among Binance Buildkey TGE tokens tracked on MEXC, ZKP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of -2.41% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Binance Buildkey TGE tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 3 Binance Buildkey TGE tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Binance Buildkey TGE tokens include RIVER, ZKP, FIGHT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Binance Buildkey TGE category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Binance Buildkey TGE tokens is approximately $68.97M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Binance Buildkey TGE sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.