Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Berachain Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Berachain Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64 933,91
-0,16%
+0,84%
+0,85%
$ 7,47B
$ 1,22
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9,501
-0,10%
-0,78%
+8,10%
$ 6,19B
$ 32,50K
3
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1,0008
0,00%
-0,03%
-0,01%
$ 4,49B
$ 4,67M
4
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0,998966
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 4,06B
$ 75,62M
5
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2 092,5
+0,29%
-0,51%
-1,42%
$ 3,42B
$ 0,09
6
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1,24
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 1,37B
$ 11,93M
7
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2 037,91
-0,12%
0,00%
+0,59%
$ 862,09M
$ 263,58K
8
Lombard BTC
Lombard BTC
LBTC
$ 64 352
-0,14%
+0,01%
+0,79%
$ 659,76M
$ 2,15M
9
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 63 993
-0,23%
+0,01%
+0,96%
$ 416,29M
$ 7,38K
10
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18,23
+0,16%
-0,01%
-2,93%
$ 272,50M
$ 343,44K
11
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1,354
-0,30%
+3,23%
+1,90%
$ 229,65M
$ 184,96K
12
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 63 663
-0,22%
+0,00%
+0,23%
$ 189,91M
$ 10,68K
13
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0,999537
-0,02%
0,00%
-0,02%
$ 112,54M
$ 3,38M
14
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0,146
-0,21%
+1,68%
+7,96%
$ 95,90M
$ 373,36K
15
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 63 948
0,00%
+0,01%
+1,06%
$ 62,96M
$ 312,56
16
Bedrock
Bedrock
BR
$ 0,1937
-0,10%
-0,92%
-8,63%
$ 50,87M
$ 298,33K
17
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62 482
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 50,03M
$ 127,66
18
BERA
BERA
BERA
$ 0,1482
-0,14%
-1,14%
+0,55%
$ 40,66M
$ 482,41K
19
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0,99965
0,00%
0,00%
+0,29%
$ 32,78M
$ 3,56M
20
Euler Finance
Euler Finance
EUL
$ 1,2131
+0,32%
-6,16%
+3,21%
$ 28,07M
$ 78,31K
21
Restaked Swell ETH
Restaked Swell ETH
RSWETH
$ 2 027,33
-0,18%
--
-0,28%
$ 23,37M
$ 809,75
22
SailOut Royalty
SailOut Royalty
SAIL.R
$ 14,52
0,00%
-0,00%
-0,48%
$ 21,77M
$ 447,59
23
Peapods Finance
Peapods Finance
PEAS
$ 1,89
0,00%
-0,01%
+8,00%
$ 18,76M
$ 6,43K
24
BULLA
BULLA
BULLA
$ 0,017855
-0,05%
+0,54%
+14,21%
$ 17,89M
$ 5,02M
25
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0,275023
+0,06%
-0,02%
-7,94%
$ 14,96M
$ 131,19K
26
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1 893,68
-0,19%
0,00%
+0,27%
$ 13,82M
$ 543,50K
27
Infrared Bera
Infrared Bera
IBERA
$ 0,153808
+0,25%
-0,00%
+1,13%
$ 12,76M
$ 591,63
28
Honey
Honey
HONEY
$ 0,995744
-0,11%
0,00%
-0,29%
$ 7,78M
$ 241,60K
29
POL Staked WBERA
POL Staked WBERA
SWBERA
$ 0,209746
-0,11%
-0,00%
-0,33%
$ 7,53M
$ 19,25K
30
ynETH MAX
ynETH MAX
YNETHX
$ 1 968,07
-0,16%
--
+0,11%
$ 7,52M
$ 282,55
31
Nectar
Nectar
NECT
$ 0,981602
-0,21%
0,00%
-0,16%
$ 4,63M
$ 8,96K
32
Kodiak Finance
Kodiak Finance
KDK
$ 0,111039
-0,21%
+0,01%
+2,17%
$ 1,64M
$ 40,34K
33
Resolv USR
Resolv USR
USR
$ 0,122222
+0,05%
-0,00%
-4,64%
$ 991,37K
$ 310,82
34
Reservoir srUSD
Reservoir srUSD
SRUSD
$ 1,15
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 714,39K
--
35
Reservoir
Reservoir
DAM
$ 0,00243717
-1,03%
+0,10%
-8,28%
$ 652,05K
$ 517,93
36
Wrapped gBera
Wrapped gBera
WGBERA
$ 0,14309
-1,23%
-0,01%
-0,39%
$ 585,95K
$ 109,25
37
Resolv wstUSR
Resolv wstUSR
WSTUSR
$ 0,290641
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 535,24K
$ 46,45
38
Infrared BGT
Infrared BGT
IBGT
$ 0,147355
+0,25%
-0,00%
-0,14%
$ 508,53K
$ 21,47
39
Lair
Lair
LAIR
$ 0,00060698
0,00%
-0,03%
-4,02%
$ 430,80K
$ 528,61
40
Reservoir rUSD
Reservoir rUSD
RUSD
$ 0,997272
-0,21%
-0,00%
-0,22%
$ 273,90K
$ 211,04
41
Plutus
Plutus
PLUTUS
$ 0,00319995
+0,60%
+0,01%
+8,76%
$ 250,46K
$ 140,89
42
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token
Resolv Liquidity Provider Token
RLP
$ 0,147131
0,00%
--
-1,06%
$ 237,70K
$ 25,58
43
NAV
NAV
NAV
$ 0,00040534
0,00%
--
-12,76%
$ 169,61K
$ 124,79
44
Berachain Staked ETH
Berachain Staked ETH
BERAETH
$ 1 991,95
0,00%
--
-0,30%
$ 151,83K
$ 9,61K
45
BYUSD
BYUSD
BYUSD
$ 0,995502
-0,14%
0,00%
-0,45%
$ 129,66K
$ 7,83K
46
Pollen
Pollen
POLLEN
$ 0,00048453
+1,29%
+0,00%
-3,06%
$ 117,07K
$ 38,94
47
aSUGAR
aSUGAR
ASUGAR
$ 0,02443609
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 61,71K
$ 36,35
48
bm
bm
BM
$ 5,81E-5
-0,21%
-2,20%
+13,61%
$ 58,10K
--
49
Smilee
Smilee
SMILEE
$ 0,02673039
-0,19%
--
+5,03%
$ 53,46K
$ 19,23
50
Yeet
Yeet
YEET
$ 4,564E-5
-0,83%
-0,80%
+3,61%
$ 32,33K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Berachain Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Berachain Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 56 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $30.26B.
What is the best-performing Berachain Ecosystem token right now?
Among Berachain Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, POLAR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 8.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Berachain Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 56 Berachain Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Berachain Ecosystem tokens include WBTC, LINK, USDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Berachain Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Berachain Ecosystem tokens is approximately $30.26B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Berachain Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.