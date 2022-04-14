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Top Base Meme Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Base Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,800
-0.20%
+0.83%
+0.89%
$ 1.29T
$ 6.59K
2
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.00000444
+0.02%
-0.98%
-0.69%
$ 2.61B
$ 135.98B
3
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000002585
0.00%
-0.47%
-7.86%
$ 1.06B
$ 35.06B
4
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000002337
+0.04%
-0.39%
+4.00%
$ 203.71M
$ 163.58B
5
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN
$ 0.1444
-0.27%
+0.52%
+8.48%
$ 142.38M
$ 834.49K
6
CoW Protocol
CoW Protocol
COW
$ 0.1079
+1.22%
-2.08%
+3.94%
$ 62.65M
$ 1.01M
7
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG
$ 0.0006075
0.00%
-2.74%
-7.13%
$ 60.67M
$ 131.00M
8
Turbo
Turbo
TURBO
$ 0.0007753
-0.12%
-1.00%
-4.32%
$ 53.14M
$ 115.68M
9
Purr
Purr
PURR
$ 0.0728
-0.91%
-1.25%
+11.83%
$ 43.21M
$ 802.64K
10
Toshi
Toshi
TOSHI
$ 0.000099
-0.10%
-2.29%
-4.00%
$ 41.35M
$ 553.16M
11
MOG Coin
MOG Coin
MOG
$ 0.00000009507
-0.34%
-2.66%
-5.25%
$ 36.95M
$ 684.01B
12
Brett
Brett
BRETT
$ 0.00368713
-0.03%
-0.02%
-7.45%
$ 36.54M
$ 4.78M
13
Block Street
Block Street
BSB
$ 0.12461
-0.78%
-0.50%
-5.90%
$ 27.20M
$ 9.16M
14
SNEK
SNEK
SNEK
$ 0.0003048
-0.07%
-0.62%
-5.53%
$ 22.71M
$ 201.73M
15
Degen
Degen
DEGEN
$ 0.0008956
-0.59%
-6.48%
-24.08%
$ 21.30M
$ 63.81M
16
Based
Based
BASED
$ 0.07742
-0.19%
-1.12%
+4.93%
$ 18.20M
$ 2.04M
17
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.000001662
-0.18%
-0.78%
-1.37%
$ 12.53M
$ 35.73B
18
Bald
Bald
BALD
$ 0.01044743
-0.16%
0.00%
+0.97%
$ 10.45M
$ 426.34
19
PONKE
PONKE
PONKE
$ 0.0141
-0.57%
-2.09%
-2.43%
$ 7.81M
$ 4.03M
20
Daddy Tate
Daddy Tate
DADDY
$ 0.012854
+0.17%
+8.04%
+2.50%
$ 7.73M
$ 4.50M
21
Andy
Andy
ANDYETH
$ 0.00000511
-0.02%
+1.03%
-2.18%
$ 5.11M
$ 11.16B
22
Nomina
Nomina
NOM
$ 0.001659
+1.89%
+2.21%
+5.97%
$ 4.84M
$ 36.83M
23
DOGINME
DOGINME
DOGINME
$ 0.00006851
+0.03%
+6.47%
+18.27%
$ 4.65M
$ 968.16M
24
LandWolf
LandWolf
LWOLF
$ 0.00000514
+0.29%
+0.69%
-4.38%
$ 4.63M
$ 1.77B
25
Toby ToadGod
Toby ToadGod
TOBY
$ 1.1165E-8
-0.35%
-4.10%
+55.63%
$ 4.22M
--
26
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2914
-1.61%
+6.55%
+4.12%
$ 3.99M
$ 256.37K
27
FWOG
FWOG
FWOG
$ 0.003855
-0.39%
-2.54%
-8.34%
$ 3.77M
$ 14.32M
28
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0.007493
-1.44%
-0.81%
-3.11%
$ 3.71M
$ 7.40M
29
Ski Mask Dog
Ski Mask Dog
SKI
$ 0.0031708
-0.17%
-0.31%
-6.60%
$ 3.17M
$ 60.77K
30
unstable coin
unstable coin
USDUC
$ 0.003084
+1.48%
+1.94%
0.00%
$ 2.88M
$ 21.88M
31
DebtReliefBot
DebtReliefBot
DRB
$ 2.664E-5
-2.09%
-5.50%
-11.50%
$ 2.66M
--
32
GME
GME
GME
$ 0.0003517
-0.69%
+0.81%
-0.49%
$ 2.39M
$ 157.16M
33
B-Lucky
B-Lucky
LUCKY
$ 0.001775
+0.23%
+1.43%
-8.66%
$ 1.77M
$ 8.56M
34
RUSSELL
RUSSELL
RUSSELL
$ 0.00179657
-0.17%
-0.06%
+4.33%
$ 1.75M
$ 75.83K
35
Goldn
Goldn
GOLDN
$ 0.00011842
-0.13%
0.00%
+0.13%
$ 1.66M
$ 17.20
36
TROLL
TROLL
TROLL
$ 0.000000001716
0.00%
+1.30%
+0.82%
$ 1.65M
$ 33.74T
37
KiboShib
KiboShib
KIBSHI
$ 1.64E-6
0.00%
-4.10%
-11.35%
$ 1.64M
--
38
Donotfomoew
Donotfomoew
MOEW
$ 0.000224
-0.27%
-0.27%
-2.02%
$ 1.39M
$ 182.38M
39
Basenji
Basenji
BENJI
$ 0.00137471
-0.05%
-0.05%
-6.41%
$ 1.37M
$ 8.60K
40
Coding Dino
Coding Dino
DINO
$ 0.0001333
-0.21%
-0.00%
-0.54%
$ 1.33M
$ 200.48K
41
BORED
BORED
BORED
$ 0.00040088
-0.16%
0.00%
-1.67%
$ 1.26M
$ 138.40
42
Ping
Ping
PING
$ 0.00113121
0.00%
-0.00%
-7.17%
$ 1.13M
$ 486.71K
43
The White Whale
The White Whale
WHITEWHALE
$ 0.001022
0.00%
-1.67%
-18.71%
$ 998.82K
$ 2.27M
44
Cocoro
Cocoro
COCORO
$ 0.00124869
-0.19%
-0.00%
-0.62%
$ 995.80K
$ 967.59
45
noice
noice
NOICE
$ 1.038E-5
-0.67%
-0.10%
-8.30%
$ 931.97K
--
46
Dimes
Dimes
DIME
$ 8.62E-6
0.00%
+1.70%
-1.49%
$ 862.11K
--
47
Mochi
Mochi
MOCHI
$ 0.0000007542
0.00%
-1.05%
+4.00%
$ 707.16K
$ 232.59M
48
Crash On Base
Crash On Base
CRASH
$ 0.00072544
-0.19%
+0.13%
+95.84%
$ 693.78K
$ 70.48K
49
Piggycell
Piggycell
PIGGY
$ 0.01575
-0.25%
-2.00%
-4.45%
$ 664.98K
$ 1.11M
50
The White Wolf
The White Wolf
WOLF
$ 6.37E-6
-0.31%
+16.30%
+1.59%
$ 637.10K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Base Meme tokens and why are they popular?
Base Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 220 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1290.11B.
What is the best-performing Base Meme token right now?
Among Base Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, $SHARBI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 83.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Base Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 220 Base Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Base Meme tokens include BTC, SHIB, PEPE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Base Meme category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Base Meme tokens is approximately $1290.11B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Base Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.