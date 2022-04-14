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Top Bankr Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Bankr Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
AEON
AEON
AEON
$ 0.08954
-0.23%
+6.91%
+54.29%
$ 17.11M
$ 6.11M
2
Surplus intelligence
Surplus intelligence
SURPLUS
$ 2.39E-5
-23.84%
-46.60%
-30.48%
$ 2.38M
--
3
The White Wolf
The White Wolf
WOLF
$ 6.37E-6
-0.31%
+16.30%
+1.59%
$ 637.10K
--
4
BOTCOIN
BOTCOIN
BOTCOIN
$ 6.32E-6
0.00%
+0.80%
+150.79%
$ 631.60K
--
5
KellyClaude
KellyClaude
KELLYCLAUDE
$ 6.12E-6
-0.49%
+1.60%
+5.70%
$ 611.82K
--
6
Moltbook
Moltbook
MOLT
$ 3.35E-6
0.00%
-0.80%
-14.32%
$ 334.52K
--
7
Robot Money
Robot Money
ROBOTMONEY
$ 2.49E-6
-0.40%
+2.60%
-0.40%
$ 248.45K
--
8
cyb3rwr3n
cyb3rwr3n
CYB3RWR3N
$ 2.31E-6
+0.43%
+6.20%
+8.45%
$ 230.69K
--
9
Juno Agent
Juno Agent
JUNO
$ 2.32E-6
-0.43%
-1.70%
+20.83%
$ 229.77K
--
10
MiroShark
MiroShark
MIROSHARK
$ 1.91E-6
-0.52%
-14.00%
-29.26%
$ 191.02K
--
11
SAIRI
SAIRI
SAIRI
$ 1.37E-6
0.00%
-10.30%
-15.43%
$ 136.64K
--
12
FELIX
FELIX
FELIX
$ 1.22E-6
0.00%
-5.30%
-3.94%
$ 116.82K
--
13
Helixa Cred
Helixa Cred
CRED
$ 8.88338E-7
-0.18%
-1.60%
-3.37%
$ 88.83K
--
14
Hermes OS
Hermes OS
HERMESOS
$ 7.87093E-7
-0.18%
-7.10%
-4.25%
$ 78.71K
--
15
PerkOS
PerkOS
PERKOS
$ 6.7621E-7
0.00%
+1.00%
-13.68%
$ 67.62K
--
16
AntiHunter
AntiHunter
ANTIHUNTER
$ 5.8477E-7
+0.20%
+0.20%
+2.14%
$ 58.43K
--
17
Ethresearchbot
Ethresearchbot
ETHR
$ 5.80472E-7
-0.18%
-0.70%
-0.58%
$ 55.13K
--
18
SelfClaw
SelfClaw
SELFCLAW
$ 4.56596E-7
-0.08%
-0.20%
-4.06%
$ 45.66K
--
19
openagentmarket
openagentmarket
OPENAGENTMARKET
$ 4.16207E-7
0.00%
-0.30%
-1.52%
$ 41.62K
--
20
Earendel
Earendel
EARENDEL
$ 3.31984E-7
0.00%
-0.20%
-2.84%
$ 33.20K
--
21
Happy Hour
Happy Hour
HH
$ 2.11143E-7
-0.18%
+1.30%
-0.28%
$ 20.92K
--
22
gitlawb
gitlawb
GITLAWB
$ 0.00002233
+0.22%
-4.18%
+18.92%
--
$ 2.44B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Bankr Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Bankr Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 22 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $23.35M.
What is the best-performing Bankr Ecosystem token right now?
Among Bankr Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, WOLF has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 16.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Bankr Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 22 Bankr Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Bankr Ecosystem tokens include AEON, SURPLUS, WOLF. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Bankr Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Bankr Ecosystem tokens is approximately $23.35M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Bankr Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.