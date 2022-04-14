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Top BagsApp Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the BagsApp Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG
$ 0.0006075
0.00%
-2.74%
-7.13%
$ 60.67M
$ 131.00M
2
HIVE
HIVE
HIVE
$ 0.03822
-0.60%
-2.54%
-5.74%
$ 21.01M
$ 2.07M
3
Fartboy
Fartboy
FARTBOY
$ 0.009577
-0.01%
+0.64%
+12.46%
$ 9.50M
$ 7.76M
4
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2914
-1.61%
+6.55%
+4.12%
$ 3.99M
$ 256.37K
5
Orynth
Orynth
ORY
$ 0.00029391
0.00%
+0.01%
-10.49%
$ 293.58K
$ 88.53
6
HoldFlow
HoldFlow
HOLD
$ 0.00017857
-1.66%
-0.07%
-25.10%
$ 178.57K
$ 703.41
7
x402 Singularity Layer
x402 Singularity Layer
SGL
$ 0.00015384
+0.25%
-0.01%
-11.38%
$ 153.67K
$ 2.06K
8
Nyan Cat
Nyan Cat
NYAN
$ 0.00014824
-0.13%
+0.23%
+20.31%
$ 148.24K
$ 20.46K
9
BUY THE HAT
BUY THE HAT
BTH
$ 0.0001423
-0.49%
-0.05%
-15.02%
$ 139.30K
$ 1.49K
10
p0 Systems
p0 Systems
P0
$ 0.00010707
-2.20%
+0.20%
-11.47%
$ 97.32K
$ 8.54K
11
VaultBags
VaultBags
VAULT
$ 8.221E-5
-0.22%
-22.10%
-42.83%
$ 82.16K
--
12
Symbient Life
Symbient Life
LIFE
$ 6.446E-5
+0.03%
-15.60%
-21.44%
$ 64.42K
--
13
FITTED
FITTED
FITTED
$ 4.67E-5
0.00%
-2.80%
-5.56%
$ 46.70K
--
14
SKS Cartoon
SKS Cartoon
SKS
$ 4.08E-5
+0.15%
+17.20%
+18.43%
$ 40.74K
--
15
Pentagon Pizza Watch
Pentagon Pizza Watch
PPW
$ 3.955E-5
+0.05%
-15.00%
-17.89%
$ 39.52K
--
16
Gas Town
Gas Town
GAS
$ 3.592E-5
+0.03%
+8.70%
+8.06%
$ 35.89K
--
17
Seedless Wallet
Seedless Wallet
SEED
$ 3.278E-5
+0.74%
+0.90%
-4.43%
$ 32.76K
--
18
GABLE
GABLE
GABLE
$ 3.218E-5
+1.39%
-3.80%
-14.35%
$ 31.04K
--
19
x1xhlol
x1xhlol
X1XHLOL
$ 2.83E-5
+0.04%
+5.00%
-35.89%
$ 28.27K
--
20
ELLIE
ELLIE
ELLIE
$ 2.235E-5
+0.04%
-0.30%
-14.92%
$ 22.33K
--
21
Chinchilla Haton
Chinchilla Haton
HATON
$ 1.981E-5
-0.30%
+0.90%
-0.60%
$ 19.49K
--
22
rekill
rekill
REKILL
$ 1.81E-5
+0.06%
-26.80%
-45.10%
$ 18.08K
--
23
Free Republic of Verdis
Free Republic of Verdis
VERDIS
$ 1.663E-5
0.00%
+1.00%
+3.16%
$ 16.59K
--
24
Lulu the Ostrich
Lulu the Ostrich
LULU
$ 1.307E-5
0.00%
-0.50%
-0.98%
$ 13.06K
--
25
The Roaring Kitty
The Roaring Kitty
TRK
$ 1.284E-5
+0.08%
-22.00%
-22.79%
$ 12.83K
--
26
Agent Town
Agent Town
AGENTTOWN
$ 1.214E-5
0.00%
+0.60%
-6.69%
$ 12.00K
--
27
ASTEROID SHIBA
ASTEROID SHIBA
ASTEROID
$ 0.00006083
+0.96%
-7.50%
-2.51%
--
$ 2.73B
28
EverValue Coin
EverValue Coin
EVA
$ 34.11
-0.23%
+0.59%
+0.74%
--
$ 3.11K
29
Terraport
Terraport
TERRA
$ 0.0013
-5.32%
-5.93%
-21.83%
--
$ 137.54K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BagsApp Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
BagsApp Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 29 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $96.70M.
What is the best-performing BagsApp Ecosystem token right now?
Among BagsApp Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SKS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 17.20% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many BagsApp Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 29 BagsApp Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular BagsApp Ecosystem tokens include DOG, HIVE, FARTBOY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the BagsApp Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all BagsApp Ecosystem tokens is approximately $96.70M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the BagsApp Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.