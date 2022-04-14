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Top Automated Market Maker (AMM) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Automated Market Maker (AMM) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.298
+0.64%
+0.03%
-6.03%
$ 2.05B
$ 71.66K
2
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.464
0.00%
-0.48%
+0.69%
$ 513.02M
$ 199.21K
3
Aerodrome Finance
Aerodrome Finance
AERO
$ 0.4078
-0.20%
-2.63%
-2.77%
$ 384.19M
$ 1.28M
4
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2393
-0.17%
-0.99%
-10.46%
$ 364.92M
$ 1.75M
5
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.35
-0.30%
+3.23%
+1.90%
$ 229.65M
$ 184.96K
6
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.6176
-0.42%
-0.74%
-3.05%
$ 165.18M
$ 93.99K
7
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.15703
-1.28%
+5.00%
+6.91%
$ 159.14M
$ 680.24K
8
1INCH
1INCH
1INCH
$ 0.08305
-0.24%
+0.46%
-0.14%
$ 117.05M
$ 1.02M
9
Orca
Orca
ORCA
$ 1.0527
-0.45%
-1.30%
+0.61%
$ 63.64M
$ 56.86K
10
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1601
+0.06%
-0.50%
-1.17%
$ 45.89M
$ 378.04K
11
Babylon
Babylon
BABY
$ 0.01025
0.00%
+2.93%
-7.27%
$ 37.82M
$ 6.14M
12
VVS Finance
VVS Finance
VVS
$ 7.95335E-7
-0.44%
-2.10%
-1.90%
$ 34.64M
--
13
Magma Finance
Magma Finance
MAGMA
$ 0.17237
+1.42%
+11.01%
-12.24%
$ 32.85M
$ 604.80K
14
Bancor
Bancor
BNT
$ 0.2704
+0.52%
+2.72%
+4.81%
$ 29.36M
$ 234.76K
15
SODAX
SODAX
SODA
$ 0.01816517
+0.78%
+0.02%
-22.64%
$ 27.24M
$ 12.02K
16
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2767
-0.04%
-1.63%
-7.36%
$ 24.43M
$ 217.79K
17
Osmosis
Osmosis
OSMO
$ 0.03002
-0.10%
-0.17%
+0.10%
$ 23.32M
$ 2.48M
18
Kyber Network
Kyber Network
KNC
$ 0.099
-0.10%
-1.89%
-3.05%
$ 20.65M
$ 527.39K
19
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01036
-0.10%
-1.44%
-4.63%
$ 19.45M
$ 5.75M
20
HumidiFi
HumidiFi
WET
$ 0.06935
-0.04%
-1.31%
-4.02%
$ 16.08M
$ 939.71K
21
Banana Gun
Banana Gun
BANANA
$ 3.571
-0.34%
-2.54%
-3.60%
$ 14.28M
$ 17.30K
22
JOE
JOE
JOE
$ 0.02701
-0.07%
-3.28%
-1.86%
$ 12.28M
$ 2.03M
23
Dolomite
Dolomite
DOLO
$ 0.02254
-0.57%
-2.13%
-1.75%
$ 9.93M
$ 4.58M
24
balancer
balancer
BAL
$ 0.10553
+0.08%
-0.66%
-1.93%
$ 7.36M
$ 548.43K
25
Anyswap
Anyswap
ANY
$ 0.510054
-0.15%
-0.00%
-1.85%
$ 6.72M
$ 4.01
26
Quickswap
Quickswap
QUICK
$ 0.007951
+0.04%
-2.76%
-1.83%
$ 6.03M
$ 7.13M
27
Minswap
Minswap
MIN
$ 0.002982
+0.17%
-1.07%
-3.49%
$ 5.12M
$ 5.46M
28
Ekubo Protocol
Ekubo Protocol
EKUBO
$ 0.404762
-0.13%
-0.03%
-6.65%
$ 4.05M
$ 7.93K
29
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0.007493
-1.44%
-0.81%
-3.11%
$ 3.71M
$ 7.40M
30
Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol
PERP
$ 0.01750272
+0.42%
-0.02%
-6.54%
$ 2.31M
$ 45.23K
31
Forest Protocol
Forest Protocol
FOREST
$ 0.01833
-0.05%
-3.38%
-8.37%
$ 2.04M
$ 2.48M
32
Kodiak Finance
Kodiak Finance
KDK
$ 0.111039
-0.21%
+0.01%
+2.17%
$ 1.64M
$ 40.34K
33
RocketX exchange
RocketX exchange
RVF
$ 0.01919
-0.05%
+0.58%
-0.78%
$ 1.59M
$ 354.40K
34
Spectra
Spectra
SPECTRA
$ 0.00316705
+4.36%
-0.03%
+11.26%
$ 1.50M
$ 2.06K
35
Cream
Cream
CREAM
$ 0.42246
0.00%
--
+0.38%
$ 1.24M
$ 2.92
36
Kyber Network Crystal Legacy
Kyber Network Crystal Legacy
KNCL
$ 0.100733
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.95%
$ 1.10M
$ 16.92
37
Saber
Saber
SBR
$ 0.00034641
-0.87%
-0.01%
+13.80%
$ 920.72K
$ 1.15K
38
Netswap
Netswap
NETT
$ 0.00913463
+0.09%
+0.01%
-0.62%
$ 881.44K
$ 288.19
39
Hydrex
Hydrex
HYDX
$ 0.01652975
0.00%
+0.01%
+22.80%
$ 762.28K
$ 78.08K
40
iZUMi Finance
iZUMi Finance
IZI
$ 0.00067043
0.00%
-0.01%
-5.13%
$ 527.90K
$ 1.31K
41
Turbos Finance
Turbos Finance
TURBOS
$ 7.598E-5
+0.93%
-5.90%
-10.51%
$ 502.98K
--
42
DefiTuna
DefiTuna
TUNA
$ 0.00152426
-9.07%
+0.11%
+1.56%
$ 471.01K
$ 395.04
43
Blackhole
Blackhole
BLACK
$ 0.00157332
+0.01%
-0.02%
-7.91%
$ 415.55K
$ 10.63K
44
Ferro
Ferro
FER
$ 8.05E-5
+0.05%
-0.90%
-1.97%
$ 351.68K
--
45
Biswap
Biswap
BSW
$ 0.00035559
-0.10%
+0.00%
-0.12%
$ 177.43K
$ 358.51
46
zkSwap Finance
zkSwap Finance
ZF
$ 0.00027094
-1.97%
-0.20%
-19.46%
$ 169.93K
$ 25.11K
47
Paintswap
Paintswap
BRUSH
$ 0.00036653
+1.63%
-0.00%
-0.38%
$ 149.35K
$ 463.42
48
ApeBond
ApeBond
ABOND
$ 0.00043306
-0.14%
-0.00%
-3.30%
$ 146.60K
$ 13.87
49
Timeswap
Timeswap
TIME
$ 0.00032065
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 112.23K
$ 318.36
50
AshSwap
AshSwap
ASH
$ 0.00024372
-0.07%
+0.02%
+2.22%
$ 107.95K
$ 60.70

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens and why are they popular?
Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 62 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $4.44B.
What is the best-performing Automated Market Maker (AMM) token right now?
Among Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens tracked on MEXC, MAGMA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 11.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 62 Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens include UNI, CAKE, AERO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Automated Market Maker (AMM) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Automated Market Maker (AMM) tokens is approximately $4.44B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Automated Market Maker (AMM) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.