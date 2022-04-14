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Top AUD Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the AUD Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Australian Digital Dollar
Australian Digital Dollar
AUDD
$ 0.711918
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.93%
$ 5.61M
$ 4.80K
2
Forte AUD
Forte AUD
AUDF
$ 0.698596
0.00%
0.00%
-0.11%
$ 3.54M
$ 8.98K
3
Macropod
Macropod
AUDM
$ 0.709729
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.52%
$ 2.31M
$ 58.13K
4
Aussie Dollar Token
Aussie Dollar Token
AUDX
$ 0.710729
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.40%
$ 2.24M
$ 3.91K
5
Mento Australian Dollar
Mento Australian Dollar
AUDM
$ 0.71089
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.44%
$ 10.86K
$ 1.93K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are AUD Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
AUD Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 5 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $13.71M.
What is the best-performing AUD Stablecoin token right now?
Among AUD Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, AUDD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many AUD Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 5 AUD Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular AUD Stablecoin tokens include AUDD, AUDF, AUDM. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the AUD Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalisation of all AUD Stablecoin tokens is approximately $13.71M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the AUD Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.