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Top Crypto-Backed Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Crypto-Backed Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,717.03
-0.20%
+0.83%
+0.89%
$ 1.29T
$ 6.59K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,909.01
-0.16%
-0.16%
+0.37%
$ 229.00B
$ 71.93K
3
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1.0019
-0.14%
-0.37%
-1.49%
$ 61.86B
$ 11.43M
4
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 76.57
-0.22%
+0.66%
+0.70%
$ 44.15B
$ 413.63K
5
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 2,353.27
-0.22%
0.00%
+0.24%
$ 8.78B
$ 4.62M
6
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,706.9
-0.16%
+0.84%
+0.85%
$ 7.47B
$ 1.22
7
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Wrapped Beacon ETH
WBETH
$ 2,087.91
-0.24%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 7.03B
$ 3.61M
8
Cardano
Cardano
ADA
$ 0.1751
+0.06%
+0.52%
-4.70%
$ 6.34B
$ 12.27M
9
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 64,066
-0.19%
+0.01%
+0.96%
$ 6.26B
$ 261.40M
10
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.47
-0.10%
-0.78%
+8.10%
$ 6.19B
$ 32.50K
11
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 1,895.89
-0.25%
0.00%
+0.12%
$ 4.57B
--
12
WETH
WETH
WETH
$ 1,893.58
-0.20%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 4.21B
$ 259.86M
13
Litecoin
Litecoin
LTC
$ 44.66
-0.09%
+0.41%
-1.04%
$ 3.44B
$ 56.96K
14
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
+0.29%
-0.51%
-1.42%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
15
Wrapped Tron
Wrapped Tron
WTRX
$ 0.332285
+0.05%
+0.00%
-0.78%
$ 1.38B
$ 35.77M
16
Polkadot
Polkadot
DOT
$ 0.7457
+0.08%
-2.25%
-5.83%
$ 1.25B
$ 1.65M
17
Bitcoin TRC20
Bitcoin TRC20
BTCT
$ 64,441
0.00%
+0.02%
+1.34%
$ 1.13B
$ 24.12K
18
Wrapped BNB
Wrapped BNB
WBNB
$ 598.3
-0.24%
-0.00%
-1.84%
$ 1.07B
$ 229.28M
19
Wrapped SOL
Wrapped SOL
WSOL
$ 76.05
-0.25%
+0.01%
+0.66%
$ 979.86M
$ 394.48M
20
Wrapped One
Wrapped One
WONE
$ 0.175587
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 858.46M
$ 172.53
21
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 64,073
-0.16%
+0.01%
+0.89%
$ 542.14M
$ 19.05K
22
Kraken Wrapped BTC
Kraken Wrapped BTC
KBTC
$ 64,130
-0.10%
+0.01%
+1.09%
$ 469.76M
$ 669.00K
23
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 63,993
-0.23%
+0.01%
+0.96%
$ 416.29M
$ 7.38K
24
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,156.53
-0.19%
0.00%
+0.37%
$ 358.20M
$ 8.91M
25
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 64,078
-0.17%
+0.01%
+0.85%
$ 288.24M
$ 1.82M
26
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.23
+0.16%
-0.01%
-2.93%
$ 272.50M
$ 343.44K
27
Wrapped Flare
Wrapped Flare
WFLR
$ 0.00571884
-0.17%
-0.02%
-5.82%
$ 264.24M
$ 148.08K
28
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00004706
-0.19%
-2.04%
-7.03%
$ 256.87M
$ 1.77B
29
Binance Wrapped BTC
Binance Wrapped BTC
BBTC
$ 64,097
-0.15%
+0.01%
+0.91%
$ 185.88M
$ 121.18K
30
Wrapped AVAX
Wrapped AVAX
WAVAX
$ 6.32
0.00%
+0.01%
0.00%
$ 126.42M
$ 19.02M
31
Aave v3 cbETH
Aave v3 cbETH
ACBETH
$ 2,157.42
-0.10%
0.00%
+0.36%
$ 106.58M
--
32
Wrapped Pulse
Wrapped Pulse
WPLS
$ 1.165E-5
+7.97%
+15.10%
+15.69%
$ 100.18M
--
33
TempleDAO
TempleDAO
TEMPLE
$ 2.71
0.00%
0.00%
+4.23%
$ 64.39M
$ 7.93
34
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 63,948
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.06%
$ 62.96M
$ 312.56
35
cETH
cETH
CETH
$ 38.11
-0.08%
+0.00%
+0.16%
$ 42.27M
--
36
$ 0.03508
-0.40%
-1.74%
-2.61%
$ 41.59M
$ 6.87K
37
Snowbank
Snowbank
SB
$ 223.92
-0.13%
+0.02%
+0.13%
$ 35.75M
$ 39.23
38
eBTC
eBTC
EBTC
$ 64,070
-0.13%
+0.01%
+0.92%
$ 35.53M
$ 9.17K
39
Wrapped rsETH
Wrapped rsETH
WRSETH
$ 1,992.62
-0.28%
-0.00%
-1.14%
$ 35.28M
$ 898.33
40
Nirvana ANA
Nirvana ANA
ANA
$ 3.8
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 31.01M
$ 19.31
41
Wrapped Near
Wrapped Near
WNEAR
$ 1.61
-0.62%
-0.01%
-0.62%
$ 30.91M
$ 3.93M
42
Wrapped CRO
Wrapped CRO
WCRO
$ 0.04637744
+0.25%
-0.02%
-0.53%
$ 26.44M
$ 82.18K
43
Wrapped DAG
Wrapped DAG
WDAG
$ 0.0065161
-0.21%
+0.02%
-8.20%
$ 24.19M
$ 2.07K
44
Wrapped TAO
Wrapped TAO
WTAO
$ 190.23
-0.17%
-0.02%
-4.59%
$ 21.75M
$ 550.88K
45
Wrapped POL
Wrapped POL
WPOL
$ 0.081387
-0.09%
+0.04%
+9.99%
$ 20.90M
$ 8.81M
46
Wrapped NXM
Wrapped NXM
WNXM
$ 51.74
-2.84%
+0.03%
+1.49%
$ 20.86M
$ 8.12K
47
Wrapped OKB
Wrapped OKB
WOKB
$ 98.03
-0.39%
-0.05%
+3.34%
$ 19.85M
$ 5.31M
48
rsERG
rsERG
RSERG
$ 0.196468
+0.23%
-0.01%
-9.04%
$ 19.20M
$ 2.85K
49
cWBTC
cWBTC
CWBTC
$ 1,287.91
-0.07%
+0.01%
+0.95%
$ 18.26M
--
50
Wrapped XRP
Wrapped XRP
WXRP
$ 0.995964
-0.24%
0.00%
-0.14%
$ 17.87M
$ 10.26K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 131 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1689.02B.
What is the best-performing Crypto-Backed Tokens token right now?
Among Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, WPLS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 15.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 131 Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens include BTC, ETH, XRP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Crypto-Backed Tokens category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Crypto-Backed Tokens tokens is approximately $1689.02B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Crypto-Backed Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.