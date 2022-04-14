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Top Arcade Games Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Arcade Games sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Audiera
Audiera
BEAT
$ 0.2405
+3.31%
-9.94%
-76.38%
$ 40.01M
$ 9.20M
2
Hamster Kombat
Hamster Kombat
HMSTR
$ 0.0001748
-0.23%
+0.17%
-6.14%
$ 11.23M
$ 367.75M
3
Fren Pet
Fren Pet
FP
$ 1.4
-0.71%
+0.33%
+57.18%
$ 10.04M
$ 161.20K
4
PepeCoin
PepeCoin
PEPECOIN
$ 0.07368
+0.08%
+2.55%
+0.03%
$ 7.89M
$ 773.87K
5
$ 0.0014673
-1.05%
-1.00%
+1.88%
$ 2.54M
$ 41.20M
6
HELLO
HELLO
HELLO
$ 0.0011838
+0.54%
-5.69%
-8.94%
$ 867.80K
$ 82.76M
7
Rome
Rome
ROME
$ 5.43
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 794.40K
$ 0.13
8
Game Meteor Coin
Game Meteor Coin
GMTO
$ 2.708E-5
+0.74%
+0.70%
-12.02%
$ 548.13K
--
9
Meteor Coin
Meteor Coin
MTO
$ 0.00487182
-0.14%
-0.00%
+0.25%
$ 487.18K
$ 48.64K
10
Ballz of Steel
Ballz of Steel
BALLZ
$ 0.00035715
-0.11%
-0.02%
-1.99%
$ 356.05K
$ 11.08
11
XGame
XGame
XGAME
$ 0.00108719
-1.48%
+0.10%
-3.82%
$ 342.19K
$ 461.74
12
Emperor
Emperor
EMPI
$ 0.01085807
0.00%
-0.00%
-1.20%
$ 319.02K
$ 90.21
13
Imaginary Ones
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE
$ 7.395E-5
-0.24%
-2.90%
-4.25%
$ 300.32K
--
14
Walken
Walken
WLKN
$ 0.00013499
-0.36%
-0.00%
-0.83%
$ 221.06K
$ 522.20
15
Forgotten Playland
Forgotten Playland
FP
$ 4.578E-5
0.00%
+0.90%
0.00%
$ 186.61K
--
16
PLAYZAP
PLAYZAP
PZP
$ 0.001147
+0.98%
+3.48%
-17.34%
$ 125.72K
$ 30.56M
17
Octo Gaming
Octo Gaming
OTK
$ 0.000184
0.00%
-3.00%
-9.36%
$ 90.07K
$ 13.86M
18
NFT Worlds
NFT Worlds
WRLD
$ 0.0001397
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 76.69K
$ 1.48
19
Holdcoin
Holdcoin
HOLD
$ 6.71E-6
-3.31%
-3.20%
-44.36%
$ 67.14K
--
20
Nifty League
Nifty League
NFTL
$ 6.533E-5
-4.22%
-4.10%
-8.44%
$ 65.33K
--
21
BreadHeads
BreadHeads
CRUMBS
$ 5.308E-5
+1.38%
+7.50%
+6.01%
$ 53.01K
--
22
Fortune Token
Fortune Token
FRTN
$ 1.002E-4
-0.01%
-2.00%
-0.68%
$ 41.41K
--
23
Pankito
Pankito
PAN
$ 0.00042279
0.00%
--
-0.03%
$ 25.37K
$ 1.03
24
Heidrun
Heidrun
HEIDRUN
$ 2.562E-5
+0.04%
+0.20%
-1.35%
$ 25.36K
--
25
Striker League
Striker League
MBS
$ 3.734E-5
0.00%
-93.70%
0.00%
$ 23.35K
--
26
Vidya
Vidya
VIDYA
$ 0.00047087
0.00%
0.00%
-3.37%
$ 17.01K
$ 28.52
27
Crypto Royale
Crypto Royale
ROY
$ 0.0001298
0.00%
+0.00%
-10.72%
$ 15.68K
$ 17.68
28
Noel Claw
Noel Claw
NOELCLAW
$ 1.21652E-7
0.00%
+3.10%
0.00%
$ 11.81K
--
29
TOWER Ecosystem
TOWER Ecosystem
TOWER
$ 0.0001411
-0.92%
-0.43%
+1.45%
--
$ 133.81M
30
TEH EPIK DUCK
TEH EPIK DUCK
EPIK
$ 0.005365
-7.22%
+1.09%
-0.87%
--
$ 10.49M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Arcade Games tokens and why are they popular?
Arcade Games tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 30 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $76.78M.
What is the best-performing Arcade Games token right now?
Among Arcade Games tokens tracked on MEXC, CRUMBS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.50% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Arcade Games tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 30 Arcade Games tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Arcade Games tokens include BEAT, HMSTR, FP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Arcade Games category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Arcade Games tokens is approximately $76.78M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Arcade Games sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.