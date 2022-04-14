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Top Appchains Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Appchains sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.10195
-0.58%
+1.67%
-7.82%
$ 85.95M
$ 891.23K
2
Geode Chain
Geode Chain
GEODE
$ 0.00236824
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 27.82M
$ 476.42
3
Cartesi
Cartesi
CTSI
$ 0.02415455
-0.08%
-0.00%
-2.70%
$ 22.55M
$ 3.10M
4
ivault
ivault
IVT
$ 0.01233996
+0.26%
+0.02%
-1.95%
$ 5.81M
$ 187.67K
5
SAGA
SAGA
SAGA
$ 0.01329
+0.23%
+0.45%
-4.45%
$ 5.39M
$ 6.15M
6
CONX
CONX
CONX
$ 0.00367868
-1.62%
-0.03%
-7.72%
$ 3.70M
$ 24.47K
7
PlatON
PlatON
LAT
$ 0.000518
-0.19%
-1.69%
-12.83%
$ 3.58M
$ 143.74M
8
Syndicate
Syndicate
SYND
$ 0.00721744
-0.03%
-0.07%
-13.14%
$ 3.45M
$ 22.80K
9
MEZO
MEZO
MEZO
$ 0.007093
-0.17%
-1.20%
-8.18%
$ 606.74K
$ 7.64M
10
Stargaze
Stargaze
STARS
$ 4.747E-5
+0.02%
-3.80%
+1.26%
$ 139.65K
--
11
DuckChain Token
DuckChain Token
DUCK
$ 1.595E-5
-2.74%
-2.10%
-41.83%
$ 138.89K
--
12
Tanssi
Tanssi
TANSSI
$ 4.016E-5
0.00%
-0.40%
-2.24%
$ 16.79K
--
13
Underly
Underly
UND
$ 1.18588E-7
0.00%
+0.30%
+0.03%
$ 11.86K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Appchains tokens and why are they popular?
Appchains tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 13 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $159.17M.
What is the best-performing Appchains token right now?
Among Appchains tokens tracked on MEXC, DYDX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.67% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Appchains tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 13 Appchains tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Appchains tokens include DYDX, GEODE, CTSI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Appchains category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Appchains tokens is approximately $159.17M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Appchains sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.