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Top Anime-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Anime-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 3.925
-0.41%
-1.41%
-3.13%
$ 71.12M
$ 19.56K
2
Animecoin
Animecoin
ANIME
$ 0.002379
+0.04%
-1.62%
-2.94%
$ 13.15M
$ 20.61M
3
$ 0.01475
-0.41%
-3.86%
-1.47%
$ 10.47M
$ 3.57M
4
Wen
Wen
WEN
$ 0.000003048
+2.65%
+3.21%
-12.99%
$ 2.17M
$ 21.79B
5
WAGMI Games
WAGMI Games
WAGMIGAMES
$ 5.68122E-7
-0.16%
+6.60%
+12.29%
$ 1.21M
--
6
PsyopAnime
PsyopAnime
PSYOPANIME
$ 0.00086927
+14.47%
-0.03%
+3.66%
$ 869.23K
$ 84.41K
7
Shiro Neko
Shiro Neko
SHIRO
$ 0.0000000009619
+1.28%
-0.41%
-11.84%
$ 632.29K
$ 59.81T
8
Giko Cat
Giko Cat
GIKO
$ 0.059686
-2.81%
+0.17%
+12.45%
$ 596.80K
$ 18.10K
9
ARC
ARC
ARC
$ 0.000539
0.00%
+3.85%
-3.23%
$ 555.17K
$ 436.39K
10
Luffy
Luffy
LUFFY
$ 8.55E-6
0.00%
+1.10%
+0.71%
$ 440.72K
--
11
SAD HAMSTER
SAD HAMSTER
HAMMY
$ 0.00023487
-0.11%
+0.01%
-0.95%
$ 234.82K
$ 219.76
12
SroomAI DAO
SroomAI DAO
SHR0
$ 0.00012709
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 139.80K
$ 93.08
13
Avarik Saga
Avarik Saga
AVRK
$ 0.00057613
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 110.18K
$ 4.15
14
Pockemy
Pockemy
PKM
$ 9.716E-5
-0.11%
-1.50%
-2.66%
$ 97.09K
--
15
Utopia
Utopia
UTOPIA
$ 9.568E-5
-0.39%
-0.70%
-0.83%
$ 93.53K
--
16
AMATO
AMATO
AMATO
$ 0.00012715
-0.33%
-0.00%
-11.23%
$ 44.60K
$ 6.67
17
State of Mika by Virtuals
State of Mika by Virtuals
STATE
$ 4.348E-5
-0.66%
+0.50%
-1.34%
$ 43.49K
--
18
Super Suiyan
Super Suiyan
SUIYAN
$ 1.96E-6
0.00%
+1.30%
+4.81%
$ 19.59K
--
19
Anime
Anime
ANI
$ 0.00028311
-0.31%
+0.14%
+26.82%
$ 19.55K
$ 2.21K
20
NDQ666
NDQ666
NDQ
$ 1.92E-5
-0.05%
+1.20%
-7.02%
$ 19.20K
--
21
MemeCoinGirl
MemeCoinGirl
MIKO
$ 1.4666E-7
0.00%
+2.30%
0.00%
$ 14.67K
--
22
Mirai The WhiteRabbit
Mirai The WhiteRabbit
MIRAI
$ 3.3719E-8
0.00%
-2.10%
-2.71%
$ 14.19K
--
23
Aiden Guo
Aiden Guo
AIDEN
$ 1.092E-5
0.00%
-0.10%
+0.65%
$ 10.82K
--
24
Mumu the Bull
Mumu the Bull
MUMU
$ 0.0006789
+2.97%
+0.79%
-5.40%
--
$ 508.33K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Anime-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Anime-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 24 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $102.09M.
What is the best-performing Anime-Themed token right now?
Among Anime-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, WAGMIGAMES has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Anime-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 24 Anime-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Anime-Themed tokens include ZEN, ANIME, AURORA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Anime-Themed category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Anime-Themed tokens is approximately $102.09M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Anime-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.