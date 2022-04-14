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Top Animal Racing Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Animal Racing sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Crown by Third Time Games
Crown by Third Time Games
CROWN
$ 0.00371835
-0.15%
+0.01%
+27.69%
$ 929.62K
$ 2.28K
2
Rainbow Token
Rainbow Token
RBW
$ 0.0003496
-0.22%
--
-1.48%
$ 349.48K
$ 3.97
3
zkRace
zkRace
ZERC
$ 0.00260426
0.00%
--
-0.20%
$ 312.51K
$ 191.84
4
DeFi Land
DeFi Land
DFL
$ 1.225E-5
0.00%
-9.80%
-9.12%
$ 117.54K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Animal Racing tokens and why are they popular?
Animal Racing tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.71M.
What is the best-performing Animal Racing token right now?
Among Animal Racing tokens tracked on MEXC, CROWN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Animal Racing tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Animal Racing tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Animal Racing tokens include CROWN, RBW, ZERC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Animal Racing category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Animal Racing tokens is approximately $1.71M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Animal Racing sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.