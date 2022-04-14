Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Algorand Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Algorand Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00088
0.00%
-0.01%
+0.01%
$ 74.86B
$ 49.17M
2
Algorand
Algorand
ALGO
$ 0.07726
-0.31%
-1.87%
-2.39%
$ 688.24M
$ 1.01M
3
EXOD
EXOD
EXOD
$ 6.61
0.00%
-0.14%
+34.08%
$ 69.04M
--
4
Brazilian Digital
Brazilian Digital
BRZ
$ 0.190961
-0.22%
0.00%
-1.24%
$ 54.53M
$ 2.75K
5
STBL
STBL
STBL
$ 0.0255
-0.39%
-5.69%
+11.98%
$ 18.00M
$ 2.91M
6
Quantoz USDQ
Quantoz USDQ
USDQ
$ 0.998246
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.04%
$ 5.59M
$ 2.93M
7
Realio
Realio
RIO
$ 0.03348
-0.24%
-1.81%
-1.58%
$ 5.38M
$ 504.81K
8
Quantoz EURQ
Quantoz EURQ
EURQ
$ 1.1
0.00%
-0.03%
-2.65%
$ 5.08M
$ 3.69M
9
Xfinite Entertainment
Xfinite Entertainment
XET
$ 0.00017649
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 705.98K
$ 8.51
10
Monko
Monko
MONKO
$ 3.14654E-7
+1.27%
-2.90%
-0.44%
$ 306.16K
--
11
Haystack
Haystack
HAY
$ 0.00782747
-0.12%
-0.00%
-15.41%
$ 214.32K
$ 55.71
12
Polkagold
Polkagold
PGOLD
$ 0.01083141
-0.18%
-0.01%
-1.79%
$ 108.30K
$ 109.67
13
Opulous
Opulous
OPUL
$ 0.00013857
-0.01%
+0.62%
-3.25%
$ 69.29K
$ 17.32
14
Gora
Gora
GORA
$ 0.00077808
-0.63%
+0.06%
+1.30%
$ 29.57K
$ 227.70
15
DALGO
DALGO
DALGO
$ 2.01955E-7
-0.19%
-1.40%
-3.74%
$ 20.00K
--
16
USD.AI
USD.AI
CHIP
$ 0.02686
-1.00%
-8.46%
+20.76%
--
$ 8.85M
17
Folks Finance
Folks Finance
FOLKS
$ 1.8658
+1.49%
+1.56%
-1.19%
--
$ 65.62K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Algorand Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Algorand Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 17 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $75.71B.
What is the best-performing Algorand Ecosystem token right now?
Among Algorand Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, FOLKS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.56% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Algorand Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 17 Algorand Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Algorand Ecosystem tokens include USDC, ALGO, EXOD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Algorand Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Algorand Ecosystem tokens is approximately $75.71B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Algorand Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.