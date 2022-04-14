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Top Adventure Games Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Adventure Games sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 2.909
-0.27%
-3.97%
0.00%
$ 21.32M
$ 19.16K
2
AriaAI
AriaAI
ARIA
$ 0.03284
-0.49%
-2.63%
-2.89%
$ 11.18M
$ 1.87M
3
PepeCoin
PepeCoin
PEPECOIN
$ 0.07366
+0.08%
+2.55%
+0.03%
$ 7.89M
$ 773.87K
4
Aurory
Aurory
AURY
$ 0.01787556
0.00%
+0.02%
+1.72%
$ 1.67M
$ 1.82K
5
StarLink
StarLink
STARL
$ 1.11806E-7
-0.16%
-0.80%
-0.10%
$ 1.12M
--
6
Matchain
Matchain
MAT
$ 0.03449
+0.09%
-0.43%
-8.34%
$ 561.71K
$ 1.65M
7
Moon Tropica
Moon Tropica
CAH
$ 0.197234
-0.02%
0.00%
-7.74%
$ 553.31K
$ 256.80
8
UFO Gaming
UFO Gaming
UFO
$ 1.8983E-8
-0.01%
-2.10%
-30.57%
$ 488.95K
--
9
MCH Coin
MCH Coin
MCHC
$ 0.00971582
-0.05%
+0.00%
+0.39%
$ 474.08K
$ 851.32
10
QORPO
QORPO
QORPO
$ 0.000727
+0.13%
+0.13%
+0.68%
$ 464.29K
$ 14.57M
11
Revomon
Revomon
REVO
$ 0.00828219
-0.22%
-0.00%
+1.75%
$ 247.36K
$ 11.99
12
Savanna Survival
Savanna Survival
SVSA
$ 0.00114211
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.47%
$ 219.06K
$ 114.00
13
Bezoge Earth
Bezoge Earth
BEZOGE
$ 3.448E-12
0.00%
-4.60%
-4.46%
$ 136.50K
--
14
Castle Of Blackwater
Castle Of Blackwater
COBE
$ 0.00149526
0.00%
--
-1.82%
$ 89.42K
$ 84.43
15
NFT Champions
NFT Champions
CHAMP
$ 5.313E-5
0.00%
+0.30%
0.00%
$ 53.13K
--
16
Defina Finance
Defina Finance
FINA
$ 0.0005387
-0.06%
-0.00%
-0.70%
$ 31.73K
$ 3.55K
17
Fate Adventure
Fate Adventure
FA
$ 0.00420811
0.00%
--
-8.05%
$ 27.14K
$ 1.02
18
Pankito
Pankito
PAN
$ 0.00042279
0.00%
--
-0.03%
$ 25.37K
$ 1.03
19
Unfettered Ecosystem
Unfettered Ecosystem
SOULS
$ 1.212E-5
0.00%
+0.80%
0.00%
$ 13.23K
--
20
SLOVE
SLOVE
SLOVE
$ 0.00012804
-0.16%
-0.04%
-5.87%
$ 11.52K
$ 19.68
21
Palio
Palio
PAL
$ 0.0007037
+0.09%
-0.37%
-2.04%
--
$ 87.65M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Adventure Games tokens and why are they popular?
Adventure Games tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 21 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $46.58M.
What is the best-performing Adventure Games token right now?
Among Adventure Games tokens tracked on MEXC, PEPECOIN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.55% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Adventure Games tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 21 Adventure Games tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Adventure Games tokens include ILV, ARIA, PEPECOIN. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Adventure Games category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Adventure Games tokens is approximately $46.58M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Adventure Games sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.