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Top Action Games Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Action Games sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Starpower
Starpower
STAR
$ 0.1177
-0.56%
-6.24%
+38.05%
$ 23.22M
$ 1.21M
2
Gods Unchained
Gods Unchained
GODS
$ 0.0239
+0.34%
+10.64%
-17.47%
$ 10.32M
$ 2.59M
3
Heroes of Mavia
Heroes of Mavia
MAVIA
$ 0.03068
-0.42%
-1.95%
+2.64%
$ 7.58M
$ 2.19M
4
GUNZ
GUNZ
GUN
$ 0.003033
+0.70%
-2.29%
-6.56%
$ 7.16M
$ 29.63M
5
WilderWorld
WilderWorld
WILD
$ 0.01292
-0.08%
-2.57%
-2.57%
$ 6.44M
$ 4.49M
6
League of Traders
League of Traders
LOT
$ 0.005494
-0.02%
-4.19%
-1.15%
$ 2.19M
$ 12.93M
7
WAGMI Games
WAGMI Games
WAGMIGAMES
$ 5.68122E-7
-0.16%
+6.60%
+12.29%
$ 1.21M
--
8
Seraph
Seraph
SERAPH
$ 0.00340431
+0.08%
-0.01%
-0.20%
$ 1.08M
$ 163.21K
9
Vulcan Forged PYR
Vulcan Forged PYR
PYR
$ 0.02086
-1.83%
-12.89%
-65.98%
$ 949.43K
$ 4.16M
10
Guild of Guardians
Guild of Guardians
GOG
$ 0.00101714
0.00%
-0.01%
-13.98%
$ 892.25K
$ 2.06K
11
XAYA
XAYA
WCHI
$ 0.01137746
-0.15%
-0.00%
+0.33%
$ 662.45K
$ 590.14
12
Katana Inu
Katana Inu
KATA
$ 0.00001509
+0.13%
-0.07%
-2.58%
$ 562.47K
$ 1.68B
13
QORPO
QORPO
QORPO
$ 0.000727
+0.13%
+0.13%
+0.68%
$ 464.29K
$ 14.57M
14
MemeFi
MemeFi
MEMEFI
$ 4.301E-5
-11.23%
+0.10%
-30.56%
$ 430.11K
--
15
Artyfact
Artyfact
ARTY
$ 0.01886
-0.73%
+7.49%
+3.50%
$ 368.96K
$ 3.17M
16
MagicCraft
MagicCraft
MCRT
$ 6.449E-5
+0.12%
+0.10%
+7.64%
$ 324.93K
--
17
Pirate Nation Token
Pirate Nation Token
PIRATE
$ 0.00045035
+2.76%
-0.15%
-44.95%
$ 323.37K
$ 48.11K
18
Bombie
Bombie
BOMB
$ 3.217E-5
-0.03%
-24.70%
+167.41%
$ 289.57K
--
19
Revomon
Revomon
REVO
$ 0.00828219
-0.22%
-0.00%
+1.75%
$ 247.36K
$ 11.99
20
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC
GST-BSC
$ 0.00112811
-2.15%
+0.00%
+0.40%
$ 239.59K
$ 415.84
21
Cryowar
Cryowar
CWAR
$ 0.00074282
+0.01%
-0.05%
-8.11%
$ 223.72K
$ 1.66K
22
Neuron
Neuron
NRN
$ 0.000209
0.00%
--
-16.58%
$ 209.00K
$ 17.02
23
Nyan Heroes
Nyan Heroes
NYAN
$ 0.00048467
+0.02%
+0.08%
+6.47%
$ 196.61K
$ 1.15K
24
Decimated
Decimated
DIO
$ 0.0003148
0.00%
-0.02%
-8.29%
$ 171.02K
$ 777.19
25
Gameswap
Gameswap
GSWAP
$ 0.01451442
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.90%
$ 160.14K
$ 18.34
26
Champignons of Arborethia
Champignons of Arborethia
CHAMPZ
$ 0.00015397
-0.19%
0.00%
-4.25%
$ 153.97K
$ 7.73
27
Genopets
Genopets
GENE
$ 0.00134866
-0.10%
+0.08%
+8.14%
$ 130.08K
$ 338.38
28
Relic
Relic
RELIC
$ 0.00011068
-1.88%
-0.04%
+19.20%
$ 110.64K
$ 6.37K
29
REVV
REVV
REVV
$ 7.734E-5
-0.13%
+0.90%
+0.13%
$ 85.86K
--
30
Sinverse
Sinverse
SIN
$ 9.171E-5
-0.16%
-6.00%
+19.07%
$ 85.46K
--
31
MoonPrime Games
MoonPrime Games
LUNAR
$ 9.286E-5
0.00%
-1.00%
-1.20%
$ 83.15K
--
32
Niftyx Protocol
Niftyx Protocol
SHROOM
$ 0.001919
0.00%
--
-0.20%
$ 82.66K
$ 1.37
33
ISLAND Token
ISLAND Token
ISLAND
$ 0.00031333
-2.90%
-0.01%
-27.15%
$ 53.24K
$ 2.43K
34
NFT Champions
NFT Champions
CHAMP
$ 5.313E-5
0.00%
+0.30%
0.00%
$ 53.13K
--
35
Apeiron
Apeiron
APRS
$ 0.00018758
0.00%
--
-8.59%
$ 43.31K
$ 3.32
36
Polkacity
Polkacity
POLC
$ 0.00018088
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 34.37K
$ 52.52K
37
MetaDOS
MetaDOS
SECOND
$ 3.27E-6
0.00%
+0.30%
+1.55%
$ 32.27K
--
38
Shockwaves
Shockwaves
NEUROS
$ 0.00049862
0.00%
--
+0.57%
$ 30.63K
$ 7.39
39
Hive Game Token
Hive Game Token
HGT
$ 8.48E-6
0.00%
+0.20%
+0.36%
$ 26.32K
--
40
PanoVerse
PanoVerse
PANO
$ 0.00086072
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 24.10K
$ 4.57
41
Striker League
Striker League
MBS
$ 3.734E-5
0.00%
-93.70%
0.00%
$ 23.35K
--
42
GG
GG
GGTK
$ 0.00058763
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 21.04K
$ 5.74
43
Materium
Materium
MTRM
$ 0.00105607
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 19.98K
$ 11.87
44
Light Speed Cat
Light Speed Cat
LSCAT
$ 0.0002364
0.00%
--
-0.61%
$ 18.69K
$ 5.24
45
Dark Frontiers
Dark Frontiers
DARK
$ 7.693E-5
0.00%
-0.40%
-4.07%
$ 16.55K
--
46
Engines of Fury
Engines of Fury
FURY
$ 0.00017388
-0.01%
0.00%
+0.16%
$ 15.27K
$ 1.90
47
SENATE
SENATE
SENATE
$ 0.00010008
+0.02%
-0.01%
-14.48%
$ 14.70K
$ 97.00
48
AndreyWTR
AndreyWTR
WTR
$ 1.508E-5
0.00%
-0.30%
-0.53%
$ 14.30K
--
49
MetaFighter
MetaFighter
MF
$ 1.106E-5
-0.09%
-0.60%
-25.07%
$ 13.60K
--
50
Unfettered Ecosystem
Unfettered Ecosystem
SOULS
$ 1.212E-5
0.00%
+0.80%
0.00%
$ 13.23K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Action Games tokens and why are they popular?
Action Games tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 53 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $67.17M.
What is the best-performing Action Games token right now?
Among Action Games tokens tracked on MEXC, GODS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 10.64% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Action Games tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 53 Action Games tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Action Games tokens include STAR, GODS, MAVIA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Action Games category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Action Games tokens is approximately $67.17M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Action Games sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.