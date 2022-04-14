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Top Abstract Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Abstract Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.451
-0.10%
-0.78%
+8.10%
$ 6.19B
$ 32.50K
2
Pudgy Penguins
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$ 0.006084
+0.41%
+1.59%
-4.56%
$ 381.31M
$ 28.14M
3
Gate Wrapped BTC
Gate Wrapped BTC
GTBTC
$ 64,317
-0.20%
+0.01%
+0.96%
$ 222.64M
$ 139.93K
4
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999537
-0.02%
0.00%
-0.02%
$ 112.54M
$ 3.38M
5
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.99965
0.00%
0.00%
+0.29%
$ 32.78M
$ 3.56M
6
Rekt
Rekt
REKTCOIN
$ 0.0000000988
0.00%
+4.05%
-3.36%
$ 28.16M
$ 120.34B
7
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.275023
+0.06%
-0.02%
-7.94%
$ 14.96M
$ 131.19K
8
Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games
YGG
$ 0.01913
-0.21%
-3.13%
+0.63%
$ 14.65M
$ 2.87M
9
Orderly Network
Orderly Network
ORDER
$ 0.0278
0.00%
-1.41%
-1.06%
$ 10.87M
$ 1.85M
10
Allo
Allo
RWA
$ 0.00115
+0.17%
-0.17%
-4.24%
$ 2.08M
$ 43.68M
11
BlockchainSpace
BlockchainSpace
GUILD
$ 0.00280406
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.50%
$ 1.28M
$ 298.05
12
Froth
Froth
FROTH
$ 0.00095364
-0.13%
+0.12%
-2.23%
$ 933.38K
$ 111.23
13
Abster
Abster
ABSTER
$ 0.0008574
+0.19%
+0.03%
-28.77%
$ 849.45K
$ 3.89K
14
God The Dog
God The Dog
GOD
$ 0.00040757
-0.10%
+0.05%
-15.62%
$ 403.86K
$ 1.12K
15
Polly
Polly
POLLY
$ 0.00020217
+0.11%
+0.01%
-9.77%
$ 202.24K
$ 122.42
16
Bigcoin
Bigcoin
BIG
$ 0.01762
+0.16%
+0.01%
-17.01%
$ 175.57K
$ 9.08
17
Abstract Liquid Staked ETH
Abstract Liquid Staked ETH
ABSETH
$ 1,954.61
+0.19%
+0.01%
+0.97%
$ 170.63K
$ 5.33
18
KONA
KONA
KONA
$ 8.29
+0.12%
+0.02%
+9.80%
$ 142.98K
$ 256.49
19
LOL Land
LOL Land
LOL
$ 2.427E-5
0.00%
-0.30%
0.00%
$ 121.34K
--
20
SMOL
SMOL
SMOL
$ 0.00013117
0.00%
--
+4.60%
$ 110.57K
$ 13.34
21
RETSBA
RETSBA
RETSBA
$ 0.00012786
+0.05%
+0.01%
-19.16%
$ 104.70K
$ 153.86
22
CHAD Token
CHAD Token
CHAD
$ 2.084E-5
0.00%
+4.20%
+11.15%
$ 104.20K
--
23
GRIND
GRIND
GRIND
$ 1.25E-6
0.00%
+0.20%
-0.79%
$ 97.45K
--
24
Noot Noot
Noot Noot
NOOT
$ 7.958E-5
-0.06%
-4.20%
-4.02%
$ 79.58K
--
25
Aborean
Aborean
ABX
$ 0.00025518
-0.06%
-0.00%
-30.87%
$ 77.84K
$ 358.96
26
UWU 69
UWU 69
UWU69
$ 5.926E-5
-0.07%
+13.10%
+38.88%
$ 58.73K
--
27
Absters Girl
Absters Girl
ABBY
$ 5.817E-5
0.00%
+1.10%
0.00%
$ 57.87K
--
28
Chengu
Chengu
CHENGU
$ 4.685E-5
-0.09%
-0.60%
-0.43%
$ 46.44K
--
29
BORNE
BORNE
BORNE
$ 0.00107854
0.00%
-0.00%
-6.16%
$ 44.25K
$ 287.62
30
gBLUE
gBLUE
GBLUE
$ 2.37
0.00%
+0.00%
-10.23%
$ 35.15K
$ 64.40
31
GALAXIS Token
GALAXIS Token
GALAXIS
$ 2.071E-5
0.00%
-2.50%
-6.80%
$ 35.13K
--
32
Plan Bee
Plan Bee
PLANB
$ 2.848E-5
0.00%
-2.00%
-9.36%
$ 28.20K
--
33
Thank You Abstract God
Thank You Abstract God
TYAG
$ 2.449E-5
0.00%
+2.00%
-11.01%
$ 24.27K
--
34
Boost
Boost
BOOST
$ 3.241E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-9.04%
$ 20.05K
--
35
Peengu
Peengu
PEENGU
$ 1.927E-5
0.00%
+0.10%
-2.23%
$ 19.00K
--
36
Gugo
Gugo
GUGO
$ 1.851E-5
0.00%
-5.00%
-15.25%
$ 18.33K
--
37
Grow
Grow
$GROW
$ 1.58085E-7
0.00%
-3.30%
0.00%
$ 15.81K
--
38
ABSCHAD
ABSCHAD
CHAD
$ 1.564E-5
0.00%
-0.60%
-1.01%
$ 15.52K
--
39
We Will Huddle
We Will Huddle
HUDDLE
$ 1.086E-5
0.00%
-4.00%
0.00%
$ 10.77K
--
40
Yup
Yup
YUP
$ 1.037E-5
0.00%
+0.90%
0.00%
$ 10.27K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Abstract Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Abstract Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 40 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $7.02B.
What is the best-performing Abstract Ecosystem token right now?
Among Abstract Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, UWU69 has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.10% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Abstract Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 40 Abstract Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Abstract Ecosystem tokens include LINK, PENGU, GTBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Abstract Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Abstract Ecosystem tokens is approximately $7.02B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Abstract Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.