Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top aarna Vault Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the aarna Vault Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
aarna atvPTmax
aarna atvPTmax
ATVPTMAX
$ 1.025
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 354.78K
--
2
aarna atv111
aarna atv111
ATV111
$ 105.28
0.00%
0.00%
+0.07%
$ 87.96K
--
3
aarna afi 802v2
aarna afi 802v2
AFI 802V2
$ 21.05
0.00%
+0.00%
-0.09%
$ 37.75K
--
4
aarna atv 808
aarna atv 808
ATV808
$ 52.26
-0.04%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 20.45K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are aarna Vault Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
aarna Vault Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $500.93K.
What is the best-performing aarna Vault Tokens token right now?
Among aarna Vault Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, AFI 802V2 has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many aarna Vault Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 aarna Vault Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular aarna Vault Tokens tokens include ATVPTMAX, ATV111, AFI 802V2. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the aarna Vault Tokens category?
The combined market capitalisation of all aarna Vault Tokens tokens is approximately $500.93K. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the aarna Vault Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.