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Top 4chan-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the 4chan-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
DOGE
DOGE
DOGE
$ 0.06997
-0.13%
-0.48%
-0.74%
$ 11.89B
$ 55.55M
2
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000002566
0.00%
-0.47%
-7.86%
$ 1.06B
$ 35.06B
3
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0.3203
+0.51%
-0.31%
+0.13%
$ 295.50M
$ 194.08K
4
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000002322
+0.04%
-0.39%
+4.00%
$ 203.71M
$ 163.58B
5
Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin
NPC
$ 0.00518
-0.21%
+1.34%
-4.00%
$ 39.06M
$ 14.32M
6
MOG Coin
MOG Coin
MOG
$ 0.00000009486
-0.34%
-2.66%
-5.25%
$ 36.95M
$ 684.01B
7
DODO
DODO
DODO
$ 0.02137
-2.90%
0.00%
-11.23%
$ 21.73M
$ 4.84M
8
Wojak
Wojak
WOJAK
$ 0.00000005809
-0.62%
+2.42%
-4.00%
$ 19.30M
$ 3.85T
9
GIGACHAD
GIGACHAD
GIGA
$ 0.001788
-0.06%
-3.31%
-4.99%
$ 16.83M
$ 33.94M
10
JOE
JOE
JOE
$ 0.02695
-0.07%
-3.28%
-1.86%
$ 12.28M
$ 2.03M
11
PEP
PEP
PEP
$ 0.0000878
-2.49%
+7.50%
+37.60%
$ 8.85M
$ 47.18M
12
PepeCoin
PepeCoin
PEPECOIN
$ 0.07366
+0.08%
+2.55%
+0.03%
$ 7.89M
$ 773.87K
13
Apu Apustaja
Apu Apustaja
APU
$ 0.00001855
0.00%
-3.13%
-3.49%
$ 6.27M
$ 45.00M
14
Milady Cult Coin
Milady Cult Coin
CULT
$ 0.00012137
+0.12%
-0.01%
-5.94%
$ 5.69M
$ 165.45K
15
Milady Meme Coin
Milady Meme Coin
LADYS
$ 0.000000005931
-0.02%
-0.03%
-0.46%
$ 4.29M
$ 9.52T
16
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0.2925
-1.61%
+6.55%
+4.12%
$ 3.99M
$ 256.37K
17
Groyper
Groyper
GROYP
$ 0.061713
-2.31%
+0.05%
+16.77%
$ 3.09M
$ 30.30K
18
Pain
Pain
PAIN
$ 0.451581
-0.14%
+0.01%
+0.59%
$ 2.26M
$ 36.54
19
4Chan
4Chan
4CHAN
$ 2.351E-14
-0.16%
+2.40%
+6.75%
$ 1.81M
--
20
TROLL
TROLL
TROLL
$ 0.000000001717
0.00%
+1.30%
+0.82%
$ 1.65M
$ 33.74T
21
RETARDIO
RETARDIO
RETARDIO
$ 0.00138529
+0.56%
-0.08%
-7.99%
$ 1.38M
$ 33.09K
22
Sigma
Sigma
SIGMA
$ 0.00101814
-0.59%
+0.05%
-3.32%
$ 916.00K
$ 804.43K
23
Chudjak
Chudjak
CHUD
$ 0.00097592
-0.37%
-0.02%
+8.23%
$ 904.60K
$ 8.92K
24
Rage Guy
Rage Guy
RAGEGUY
$ 0.00090024
+4.64%
+0.18%
+17.26%
$ 899.99K
$ 41.95K
25
Shiro Neko
Shiro Neko
SHIRO
$ 0.0000000009603
+1.28%
-0.41%
-11.84%
$ 632.29K
$ 59.81T
26
Dolan Duck
Dolan Duck
DOLAN
$ 0.00362218
-0.33%
-0.01%
+2.89%
$ 355.78K
$ 2.46K
27
Dickbutt
Dickbutt
DICKBUTT
$ 3.21E-6
0.00%
-2.80%
+5.25%
$ 320.79K
--
28
HOODIE
HOODIE
HOODIE
$ 2.84E-6
-0.35%
+19.30%
-11.53%
$ 284.41K
--
29
Kekistan
Kekistan
KEK
$ 6.71328E-7
-0.16%
+0.70%
+0.89%
$ 282.42K
--
30
DOOMER
DOOMER
DOOMER
$ 0.00030271
-0.16%
+0.01%
+0.50%
$ 271.65K
$ 1.47
31
Cheese
Cheese
CHEESE
$ 0.00018705
0.00%
--
+12.82%
$ 187.05K
$ 249.46
32
Based Chad
Based Chad
CHAD
$ 2.58E-6
-1.90%
+36.90%
+21.70%
$ 179.21K
--
33
FINE
FINE
FINE
$ 4.14355E-10
-0.09%
+0.40%
+0.17%
$ 174.32K
--
34
Pepoclown
Pepoclown
HONK
$ 3.43489E-10
-0.16%
-3.40%
-5.07%
$ 144.50K
--
35
OG SMINEM
OG SMINEM
OGSM
$ 1.411E-9
0.00%
+2.10%
0.00%
$ 141.10K
--
36
Stonks on ETH
Stonks on ETH
STONKS
$ 3.09597E-7
-0.16%
-0.50%
+0.91%
$ 130.24K
--
37
Bucky
Bucky
BUCKY
$ 0.00012018
-0.32%
0.00%
+11.12%
$ 120.16K
$ 114.70
38
Okayeg
Okayeg
OKAYEG
$ 2.64926E-7
-0.68%
-1.60%
-4.78%
$ 111.45K
--
39
Snibbu
Snibbu
SNIBBU
$ 0.00021771
0.00%
+0.01%
-11.30%
$ 91.59K
$ 779.65
40
Gondola
Gondola
GONDOLA
$ 1.96908E-7
+0.03%
+4.90%
+0.45%
$ 82.79K
--
41
Apu Gurl
Apu Gurl
APUGURL
$ 1.84255E-7
0.00%
+0.60%
+0.50%
$ 77.51K
--
42
hikikomori
hikikomori
HIKI
$ 7.388E-5
+0.03%
-2.40%
-1.26%
$ 73.84K
--
43
FATGF
FATGF
FATGF
$ 6.386E-5
+0.19%
0.00%
-3.84%
$ 62.71K
--
44
SPURDO ON ETH
SPURDO ON ETH
SPURDO
$ 4.744E-5
0.00%
-0.30%
-2.33%
$ 47.45K
--
45
Oggie
Oggie
OGGIE
$ 3.259E-5
0.00%
+1.20%
+0.37%
$ 32.59K
--
46
Brainlet
Brainlet
BRAINLET
$ 2.926E-5
+0.03%
+0.90%
+2.38%
$ 29.23K
--
47
fsjal
fsjal
FSJAL
$ 2.133E-5
+0.05%
-7.80%
-15.36%
$ 21.32K
--
48
LOLGUY
LOLGUY
LOLGUY
$ 2.064E-5
+0.05%
-7.20%
-8.43%
$ 17.38K
--
49
Soyjak
Soyjak
SOY
$ 1.62E-5
+0.06%
+19.10%
-91.70%
$ 15.86K
--
50
Smol dodo
Smol dodo
$DOD
$ 1.07E-5
0.00%
-0.80%
-2.01%
$ 10.70K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are 4chan-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
4chan-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 58 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $13.66B.
What is the best-performing 4chan-Themed token right now?
Among 4chan-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, CHAD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 36.90% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many 4chan-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 58 4chan-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular 4chan-Themed tokens include DOGE, PEPE, SPX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the 4chan-Themed category?
The combined market capitalisation of all 4chan-Themed tokens is approximately $13.66B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the 4chan-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.