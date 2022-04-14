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Crypto Categories

Discover cryptocurrency categories and sectors on MEXC, grouped by ecosystems, use cases, technologies, etc. Categories are ranked by 24-hour price change. Select any category to view its constituent tokens and recent market performance.

#CategoryTop Gainers
1Smart Contract Platform
EROL
RCADE
BOS
+2.02%+2.00%+1.02%$ 1.86T$ 35.23B6992Layer 1 (L1)
EPIX
RTM
EVR
+2.06%+2.04%+1.04%$ 1.83T$ 33.72B3483Proof of Work (PoW)
TRMP
EVR
AION
+2.35%+2.33%+1.29%$ 1.33T$ 22.44B1224World Liberty Financial Portfolio
A
LINK
B
+0.77%+0.75%+0.61%$ 536.14B$ 51.50B165Proof of Stake (PoS)
HASH
XEQM
AION
+1.39%+1.36%+0.60%$ 426.03B$ 10.19B1196Stablecoins
PMUSD
WCOP
IDRT
+0.17%+0.17%+0.05%$ 287.09B$ 44.86B2677USD Stablecoin
PATHUSD
DJED
SSUPERUSD
+0.16%+0.16%+0.12%$ 284.47B$ 44.76B1238Fiat-backed Stablecoin
DJED
WCOP
IDRT
+0.07%+0.08%+0.02%$ 273.97B$ 43.82B1119Made in USA
MEWC
BANGCHAIN
WAGMIGAMES
+9.90%+9.88%-0.02%$ 265.85B$ 14.25B24510Exchange-based Tokens
CSIX
UTYAB
VOLT
+0.89%+0.86%+0.02%$ 128.23B$ 1.59B24911Made in China
SUN
GT
MDT
+0.21%+0.20%-1.06%$ 122.86B$ 1.11B2812Alleged SEC Securities
SALT
SFM
DRGN
+0.37%+0.36%-0.97%$ 122.44B$ 1.20B3313Centralized Exchange (CEX) Token
ZND
BIT
IXFI
+0.62%+0.60%-0.32%$ 106.07B$ 751.62M5514Base Native
AMETA
HOGE
BONSAICOIN
+0.18%+0.18%+0.06%$ 104.01B$ 11.45B45015MiCA-Compliant Stablecoin
EURI
USDQ
USDC
+0.05%+0.05%-0.20%$ 72.59B$ 9.23B1016GENIUS Act Compliant Stablecoin
USAT
USDP
USDC
+0.03%+0.03%-0.21%$ 72.08B$ 9.27B417Real World Assets (RWA)
RECORD
GONDOLA
RWAI
+54.23%+54.23%+0.19%$ 63.38B$ 1.97B63818Decentralized Finance (DeFi)
KNINE
VOLT
$SHARBI
+1.04%+1.03%+2.52%$ 58.67B$ 2.63B106119CoinList Launchpad
OBOL
PIPE
FLIP
+1.82%+1.82%+0.45%$ 51.82B$ 1.83B6820Tokenized Assets
APPX
RECORD
GONDOLA
+111.70%+111.68%-1.17%$ 41.75B$ 1.15B42721Privacy
SHH
1CLAWAI
SWOOD
+2.42%+2.40%+4.41%$ 32.14B$ 1.03B11522Governance
COLD
BOS
VOLT
+1.47%+1.43%+2.09%$ 29.84B$ 1.44B19323Meme
BUBURRY
ZYAN
DARK
+1.09%+1.05%-0.13%$ 24.81B$ 1.27B330524Decentralized Exchange (DEX)
CSIX
UTYAB
VOLT
+2.73%+2.69%+2.08%$ 23.10B$ 903.77M24025Tokenized Private Credit
FIGR_HELOC
+0.56%+0.56%-2.41%$ 21.53B$ 139.94M126Artificial Intelligence (AI)
REX
$NODE
NUERO
+0.01%+0.05%+1.13%$ 21.13B$ 1.30B103827Infrastructure
CSIX
DSLA
BOS
+0.30%+0.32%+0.60%$ 19.43B$ 968.19M25328Perpetuals
LV
JAV
QTO
+3.14%+3.14%+3.88%$ 17.50B$ 516.95M8029Privacy Coins
BTCZ
TRIT
FIVE
+3.70%+3.63%+4.62%$ 16.85B$ 350.10M3930Binance Alpha Spotlight
SEKOIA
SGC
TGT
+0.04%+0.01%-1.88%$ 15.81B$ 1.40B37131Derivatives
ASCEND
DAFI
QTO
+3.58%+3.58%+4.75%$ 15.04B$ 411.12M9232Dog-Themed
BRIAH
CRICKET
$SHARBI
+0.99%+0.97%+1.13%$ 14.86B$ 425.73M366334chan-Themed
SOY
HOODIE
CHAD
+0.92%+0.90%-0.18%$ 12.87B$ 408.62M5834Zero Knowledge (ZK)
VEIL
BOS
Z
+4.24%+4.21%+2.48%$ 11.77B$ 533.80M8235Elon Musk-Inspired
MARVIN
SHRUBIUS
VALENTINE
+0.93%+0.91%+0.64%$ 10.99B$ 287.91M5636Privacy Infrastructure
SHH
1CLAWAI
SWOOD
+1.41%+1.45%+5.52%$ 10.88B$ 478.34M6237Gambling (GambleFi)
BALL
DG
PUB
+1.03%+1.02%-0.17%$ 9.84B$ 36.84M6638Quantum-Resistant
CELL
QANX
STRK
+5.45%+5.39%+4.12%$ 9.81B$ 293.22M1839RWA Protocol
APRA
$QBIT
RECORD
+1.18%+1.23%+7.32%$ 9.60B$ 460.82M7340Options
HXRO
RBN
STRIKE
+0.92%+0.92%+2.79%$ 9.53B$ 32.08M1741Prediction Markets
FRIES
POLLO
PUB
+1.02%+1.01%+2.67%$ 9.49B$ 35.79M3842Chain Abstraction
RIVER
BLD
DG
+1.25%+1.30%+6.86%$ 9.37B$ 377.39M1443YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio
FIO
SQR
WOM
-1.17%-1.20%-2.97%$ 9.14B$ 1.14B14444Tokenized Treasuries
USDM1
USTB
BUIDL
-0.11%-0.11%+0.10%$ 8.43B$ 1.58M1045Cross-chain Communication
THAT
ANLOG
JM
+0.79%+0.84%+7.44%$ 8.27B$ 350.05M5146Oracle
SORA
UMB
ZAP
+0.77%+0.84%+8.26%$ 7.82B$ 346.59M4247x402 Ecosystem
AURA
WACH
JOBS
+0.93%+0.99%+8.34%$ 7.81B$ 293.24M10048Yield Farming
KUMA
FITFI
UFO
-1.08%-1.16%+0.66%$ 7.00B$ 537.93M12049Layer 2 (L2)
HACD
SFI
1CAT
-1.14%-1.13%-0.69%$ 6.89B$ 610.01M10650DePIN
PIPE
GMRX
$NODE
+1.31%+1.26%-3.93%$ 6.86B$ 347.71M191

Frequently Asked Questions

What are cryptocurrency categories and sectors?
Cryptocurrency categories group digital assets based on shared characteristics, such as underlying technology, use cases, or ecosystems. This classification helps users easily navigate the market and track specific niches like DeFi, Memecoins, or Layer 1 blockchains.
Can a single cryptocurrency belong to multiple categories?
Yes. Because digital assets often possess multiple functional attributes, a single token can span several sectors. For example, Ethereum is classified as a Layer 1 blockchain, but it is also a fundamental part of the Smart Contract and Web3 infrastructure categories.
Are new cryptocurrency categories added over time?
Absolutely. The Web3 industry is highly dynamic. As new technological innovations, protocols, or market narratives emerge, we continuously update our index and add new sectors to accurately reflect the ever-evolving crypto landscape.
How can checking crypto categories help me discover trading opportunities?
By tracking crypto sectors, you can identify money flow and emerging market trends. When a specific narrative gains traction, checking the category allows you to quickly compare the performance of related tokens and capitalise on sector rotations.

Disclaimer

All cryptocurrency categories, classification rules, and market data on this page are sourced from independent third parties. MEXC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of this information. Sector inclusions do not constitute endorsements or investment recommendations. All content is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Crypto trading involves high risk; please conduct your own research (DYOR).