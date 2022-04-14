Discover key insights into Catbal (CATBAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Catbal (CATBAL) Information

Catbal is a memecoin created via Hypurr Fun Bot, Hyperliquid equivalent of Solana's pump.fun.

It centers around two intertwined topics: cats and cabals or secret organizations. The content is playful, refers various art works, historical bits and community sourced memes.

Catbal's intention is to evolve into a full fledge Intellectual Property, covering images, animations, comic book strips, mobile apps and games, NFTs and more.