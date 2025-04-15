Catbal Price (CATBAL)
The live price of Catbal (CATBAL) today is 4.11 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.12M USD. CATBAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Catbal Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Catbal price change within the day is +5.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.31K USD
Get real-time price updates of the CATBAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CATBAL price information.
During today, the price change of Catbal to USD was $ +0.197973.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Catbal to USD was $ +1.1960145210.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Catbal to USD was $ -2.1057552120.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Catbal to USD was $ -12.005640272914987.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.197973
|+5.06%
|30 Days
|$ +1.1960145210
|+29.10%
|60 Days
|$ -2.1057552120
|-51.23%
|90 Days
|$ -12.005640272914987
|-74.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of Catbal: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
+5.06%
+24.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Catbal is a memecoin created via Hypurr Fun Bot, Hyperliquid equivalent of Solana's pump.fun. It centers around two intertwined topics: cats and cabals or secret organizations. The content is playful, refers various art works, historical bits and community sourced memes. Catbal's intention is to evolve into a full fledge Intellectual Property, covering images, animations, comic book strips, mobile apps and games, NFTs and more.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CATBAL to VND
₫105,384.51
|1 CATBAL to AUD
A$6.4938
|1 CATBAL to GBP
￡3.0825
|1 CATBAL to EUR
€3.6168
|1 CATBAL to USD
$4.11
|1 CATBAL to MYR
RM18.1251
|1 CATBAL to TRY
₺156.3033
|1 CATBAL to JPY
¥588.7986
|1 CATBAL to RUB
₽338.0064
|1 CATBAL to INR
₹353.5422
|1 CATBAL to IDR
Rp68,499.9726
|1 CATBAL to KRW
₩5,854.695
|1 CATBAL to PHP
₱234.3933
|1 CATBAL to EGP
￡E.209.5689
|1 CATBAL to BRL
R$24.0435
|1 CATBAL to CAD
C$5.6718
|1 CATBAL to BDT
৳499.3239
|1 CATBAL to NGN
₦6,597.0843
|1 CATBAL to UAH
₴169.6608
|1 CATBAL to VES
Bs291.81
|1 CATBAL to PKR
Rs1,152.855
|1 CATBAL to KZT
₸2,128.4046
|1 CATBAL to THB
฿138.0138
|1 CATBAL to TWD
NT$132.9996
|1 CATBAL to AED
د.إ15.0837
|1 CATBAL to CHF
Fr3.3291
|1 CATBAL to HKD
HK$31.8525
|1 CATBAL to MAD
.د.م38.0586
|1 CATBAL to MXN
$82.5288