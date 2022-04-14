Catacomb (CATA) Information

CATA is the native token of Catacomb, running on TON (The Open Network). CATA isn’t just a meme; we go beyond by leveraging Telegram's 1-billion-user network through a staking protocol accessible via our ever-evolving Telegram mini-app.

The concept is simple: the longer you stake, the greater your rewards. The APY increases with each longer staking period you choose. Once your staking period concludes, you can claim your rewards.