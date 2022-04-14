Cat Wif Hat (CWH) Tokenomics
Cat Wif Hat (CWH) Information
CWH (Cat Wif Hat) is a meme token built on Solana, inspired by the whimsical idea of a cat wearing a hat. Combining humor, simplicity, and community-driven engagement, CWH captures the playful spirit of internet meme culture. As a CTO (Community Take Over) project, all decisions are made through shared efforts by the community, emphasizing decentralization, creativity, and inclusivity. CWH stands out as a unique and entertaining addition to the Solana ecosystem.
Cat Wif Hat (CWH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cat Wif Hat (CWH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cat Wif Hat (CWH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cat Wif Hat (CWH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CWH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CWH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CWH's tokenomics, explore CWH token's live price!
CWH Price Prediction
Want to know where CWH might be heading? Our CWH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.