The Catgf project is a decentralized community-driven initiative built on the Solana blockchain, led by the Truth Terminal AI. This project emerged from an experiment where the Truth Terminal AI autonomously managed a crypto portfolio, leading to notable success, including a significant profit in the Solana meme coin market. The project is centered around transparency and community governance, aiming to align with the core values of decentralization. The Truth Terminal AI is a standout feature, as it's an autonomous agent with the ability to interact with the blockchain and make investment decisions independently. This experiment in autonomous wealth management is unique, potentially setting a precedent for AI in decentralized finance (DeFi). The community’s role in driving the project forward ensures a democratic approach to decision-making.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATGF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATGF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
