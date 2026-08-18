Cashcat Strategy Price Today

The live Cashcat Strategy (CATSTR) price today is $ 0, with a 7.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current CATSTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CATSTR.

Cashcat Strategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 219,280, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CATSTR. During the last 24 hours, CATSTR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CATSTR moved +0.63% in the last hour and -51.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.77K.

Cashcat Strategy (CATSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 219.28K$ 219.28K $ 219.28K Volume (24H) $ 23.77K$ 23.77K $ 23.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 219.28K$ 219.28K $ 219.28K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cashcat Strategy is $ 219.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.77K. The circulating supply of CATSTR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 219.28K.