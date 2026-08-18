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The live Cashaa price today is 0.00104951 USD.CAS market cap is 761,833 USD. Track real-time CAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Cashaa price today is 0.00104951 USD.CAS market cap is 761,833 USD. Track real-time CAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Cashaa Logo

Cashaa Price (CAS)

Unlisted

1 CAS to USD Live Price:

$0.00104951
$0.00104951$0.00104951
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Cashaa (CAS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:19:54 (UTC+8)

Cashaa Price Today

The live Cashaa (CAS) price today is $ 0.00104951, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00104951 per CAS.

Cashaa currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 761,833, with a circulating supply of 725.89M CAS. During the last 24 hours, CAS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.228829, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CAS moved -- in the last hour and +11.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.23.

Cashaa (CAS) Market Information

$ 761.83K
$ 761.83K$ 761.83K

$ 9.23
$ 9.23$ 9.23

$ 1.05M
$ 1.05M$ 1.05M

725.89M
725.89M 725.89M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cashaa is $ 761.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.23. The circulating supply of CAS is 725.89M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.05M.

Cashaa Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.228829
$ 0.228829$ 0.228829

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+11.15%

+11.15%

Cashaa (CAS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Cashaa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cashaa to USD was $ +0.0003219264.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cashaa to USD was $ +0.0005709509.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cashaa to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0003219264+30.67%
60 Days$ +0.0005709509+54.40%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Cashaa

Cashaa (CAS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CAS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Cashaa (CAS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Cashaa could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Cashaa will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CAS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Cashaa Price Prediction.

What is Cashaa (CAS)

Cashaa claims to be the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK, providing services to hundreds of crypto businesses around the world. CAS powers the Cashaa banking ecosystem. As the native coin of the Cashaa platform, CAS has multiple utilities such as speedy application processing, discounted set up fees, cheaper international wire cost, rebate in exchange, and transaction fees, with exclusive crypto-friendly banking services restricted for CAS holders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cashaa (CAS) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain Ecosystem

About Cashaa

What is Cashaa about?

Cashaa is the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK, providing services to hundreds of crypto businesses worldwide. The CAS token powers the Cashaa banking ecosystem.

What makes Cashaa unique?

Cashaa offers exclusive crypto-friendly banking services, including speedy application processing, discounted setup fees, cheaper international wire costs, rebates in exchange, and transaction fees, all of which are restricted to CAS holders.

What is the current live price of Cashaa?

Cashaa is priced at £0.0007733943809879595000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of £-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the CAS market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between £0E-15 and £0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Cashaa's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #2923, supported by a market capitalization of £561402.33199416885000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 725890858.2 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Cashaa's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cashaa

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 22:19:54 (UTC+8)

Cashaa (CAS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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