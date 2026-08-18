What is Cashaa about?

Cashaa is the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK, providing services to hundreds of crypto businesses worldwide. The CAS token powers the Cashaa banking ecosystem.

What makes Cashaa unique?

Cashaa offers exclusive crypto-friendly banking services, including speedy application processing, discounted setup fees, cheaper international wire costs, rebates in exchange, and transaction fees, all of which are restricted to CAS holders.

What is the current live price of Cashaa?

Cashaa is priced at £0.0007733943809879595000, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of £-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the CAS market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between £0E-15 and £0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Cashaa's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #2923, supported by a market capitalization of £561402.33199416885000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 725890858.2 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Cashaa's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.