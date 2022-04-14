CASH (CASH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CASH (CASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CASH (CASH) Information $Cash is a memecoin from the Aptos chain with utility designed for degen traders. Building on the tradition of the founding fathers of the US, we believe in preserving freedom and free market principles, with free and fair distribution, driven by the community and not just as a memecoin, as it has useful features ,$Cash is a different memecoin far from current animals or personalities, whose goal is to unite the community and grow the Aptos chain Official Website: https://www.cash.markets/

CASH (CASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CASH (CASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 97.15K $ 97.15K $ 97.15K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 794.58M $ 794.58M $ 794.58M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 122.27K $ 122.27K $ 122.27K All-Time High: $ 0.00135237 $ 0.00135237 $ 0.00135237 All-Time Low: $ 0.00005401 $ 0.00005401 $ 0.00005401 Current Price: $ 0.00012227 $ 0.00012227 $ 0.00012227

CASH (CASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CASH (CASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CASH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CASH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CASH's tokenomics, explore CASH token's live price!

