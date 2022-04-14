CarrieVerse (CVTX) Tokenomics
Carrieverse is building an ecosystem around projects such as Cling Wallet, content-rich metaverse “Carrieverse” , blockchain game "SuperKola Tactics" and the IP-based NFT project “Kola From Space”. In Carrieverse”, users can enjoy gameplay, educational content in the realistic but unique metaverse. “SuperKola Tactics” is a blockchain-based TCG. In this world of strategy and RPG convergence, users must use creative strategy to claim victory. “Cling” is a blockchain platform that allows users to store crypto and game assets as well as providing DeFi services like designing money Legos. $CVTX will be the governance token to fuel the ecosystem; users can spend the token on different services and content. Utility tokens for each game will be linked to the governance token. Carrieverse plans to provide better experiences for token holders.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CVTX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CVTX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
