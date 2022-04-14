CareCoin (CARE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CareCoin (CARE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CareCoin (CARE) Information The purpose of CARE is to revolutionize the world from a medical perspective so that all people in the world can be free from various diseases and lead healthy and satisfying lives. The cash generated from this PJ will be used to invest in the early realization of future medical technology and to expand access to treatment for those who cannot receive satisfactory treatment due to financial reasons.You Official Website: https://www.wellnesscares.io/ Buy CARE Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 3.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 747.86
All-Time High: $ 0.01576733
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

CareCoin (CARE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CareCoin (CARE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CARE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CARE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CARE's tokenomics, explore CARE token's live price!

