Cardence Price ($CRDN)
The live price of Cardence ($CRDN) today is 0.0013573 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 39.92K USD. $CRDN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cardence Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cardence price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 29.41M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $CRDN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Cardence to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cardence to USD was $ +0.0000538989.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cardence to USD was $ -0.0002655689.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cardence to USD was $ -0.000393059163225435.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000538989
|+3.97%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002655689
|-19.56%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000393059163225435
|-22.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cardence: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cardence is a launchpad for new projects on Cardano platform creating a trustless fund raising ecosystem for carefully vetted Cardano projects.
