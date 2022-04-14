Cardano Crocs Club (C4) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cardano Crocs Club (C4), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cardano Crocs Club (C4) Information To fund the ecosystem of dApps including everything from defi to gaming to future market place. Products so far include a Swap for over 800 tokens, a payment portal to allow business to accept C4, image generator, VPN service, file hosting, community funded investment opportunities, and bonds among other things as well as games such as our V2 custom poker platform and other smaller games built by other projects and community members. Official Website: https://cportal.io/ Whitepaper: https://cardano-crocs-club.gitbook.io/cardano-crocs-club/ Buy C4 Now!

Cardano Crocs Club (C4) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cardano Crocs Club (C4), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.67B $ 1.67B $ 1.67B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 321.10K $ 321.10K $ 321.10K All-Time High: $ 0.00167348 $ 0.00167348 $ 0.00167348 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00019202 $ 0.00019202 $ 0.00019202 Learn more about Cardano Crocs Club (C4) price

Cardano Crocs Club (C4) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cardano Crocs Club (C4) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of C4 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many C4 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand C4's tokenomics, explore C4 token's live price!

