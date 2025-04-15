Capycoin Price (CAPY)
The live price of Capycoin (CAPY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.10K USD. CAPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Capycoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Capycoin price change within the day is +1.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 997.85M USD
During today, the price change of Capycoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Capycoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Capycoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Capycoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-52.73%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Capycoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.33%
+24.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
this project is a memecoin based token about the funny animal Capybara. The purpose of the token is fun only and the token have no intrinsic value, just the fun to support the cute animal and make a unite community around it. The plan for $capy is to play a crucial role in the actual memecoin market bring a fresh new air in a “world” of only dogs and cat. We are planning to have a big community on X and telegram, exploring all kind of social network to make the capybara the most viral animal
