$capy is a memecoin on Solana, deployed on letsbonk.fun, representing the most beloved animal in the world: the capybara. It launched with a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000, which gradually decreases over time due to the buy-and-burn mechanic built into the letsbonk platform. The project is fully community-led and supported by the internet's deep and growing love for capybaras. It's literally just a cute capybara named capy on the Solana blockchain.