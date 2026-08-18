Capybara Token Price Today

The live Capybara Token (CAPY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CAPY.

Capybara Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 109,972, with a circulating supply of 69.00B CAPY. During the last 24 hours, CAPY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CAPY moved -- in the last hour and -2.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Capybara Token (CAPY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 109.97K$ 109.97K $ 109.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 109.97K$ 109.97K $ 109.97K Circulation Supply 69.00B 69.00B 69.00B Total Supply 69,000,000,000.0 69,000,000,000.0 69,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Capybara Token is $ 109.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAPY is 69.00B, with a total supply of 69000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.97K.